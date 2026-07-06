The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Jason Mesut's avatar
Jason Mesut
3d

Brilliant as always, but I think this one for me has an extra level of resonance.

Maybe it’s the timing. Maybe it’s saying all the things (and more) that float around in many people’s heads. Especially my own.

Thanks John. For this. And for all your writing. All your sharing. All your decoding and wrangling of complexity out loud.

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Anna Bergevin's avatar
Anna Bergevin
3d

My therapist has used ACT a lot with me over the years. One mental model is the unwanted guest at the party - what if you visualize this situation/person/problem like an unwanted guest at a party. You could make a scene, kick them out, cause a huge fuss. Or you could just acknowledge mentally that they’re there and that’s annoying/sad/enraging and choose to focus on the guests you do want to engage with. This ability to acknowledge and accept instead of react - life changing.

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