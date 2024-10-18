The tough reality of being a "glue person":
Your wins are (mostly) silent, but your missteps are very public.
Glue sits at the joints, and joints are where the stress is.
You see more than most people—which can be draining.
You see more than most...and that can be politically sensitive.
Leaders and managers often resent the need for glue people.
Your title and job history may "look weird."
People compete for your advocacy.
Your flexibility and adaptability can be an Achilles' heel.
Sometimes you do become the blocker (unintentionally).
When times get tough...
All of this is to say: take care of yourself! It’s not easy. Whenever possible, try small experiments to counter each of the points above.
Call out your wins.
Practice plenty of self-care.
Find ways to compartmentalize.
Master the poker face.
Build strong relationships to soften any perceived threat.
Choose a different title (chances are people will let you, lol).
Set clear boundaries.
Allow yourself to be stubborn on some things! Be less flexible sometimes.
Find an accountability partner.
Always be applying for new opportunities (this can seem odd for glue people who often feel strong emotional attachment to their current gig).
I feel so seen