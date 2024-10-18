The tough reality of being a "glue person":

Your wins are (mostly) silent, but your missteps are very public.

Glue sits at the joints, and joints are where the stress is.

You see more than most people—which can be draining.

You see more than most...and that can be politically sensitive.

Leaders and managers often resent the need for glue people.

Your title and job history may "look weird."

People compete for your advocacy.

Your flexibility and adaptability can be an Achilles' heel.

Sometimes you do become the blocker (unintentionally).