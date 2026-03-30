The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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8Lee's avatar
8Lee
8d

It's interesting and well-said that you'd end with Viktor Frankl who is, very directly, talking about control. And even more precisely, self-control. Control of oneself. A true skill. Power.

And isn't that what the battle is about? Giving up control or grasping it so firmly everything suffocates. There's definitely a spectrum in the space.

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Andy Tabberer's avatar
Andy Tabberer
7d

This is very timely. I am running a workshop where I need people to understand the concept of mental models and how we form beliefs. Reading and using the Ladder of Inference (link below) has helped me here - I say helped, it had blown my mind how often I jump to conclusions so no wonder we take shortcuts!

It is rare you can change someone's mind. You can show people how we make our minds up and hopefully ask people if their belief may hold them back. Maybe you can ask could there be an alternative idea we can explore. It can work :)

-> https://thesystemsthinker.com/the-ladder-of-inference/

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