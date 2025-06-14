The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vinish Garg's avatar
Vinish Garg
13hEdited

Very well articulated—the internal tension and belief system.

Also, IMO If we imagine how these two contrasting consults might see adoption or convergence with each other—the *Dominant Model* are less likely to bend and be open about it whereas the *Block Model* are more likely to experiment because their view is broader in the systematic sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dean Peters's avatar
Dean Peters
17h

John, you've nailed the core tension between installing frameworks versus instilling culture. Something we focus on daily at Productside.com (then again we are a boutique consultancy).

• Judo over karate: Instead of breaking down existing systems, we redirect their momentum toward better outcomes, which creates far less organizational friction and resistance.

L

• Culture beats process: Frameworks are just tools, but lasting change happens when you shift how people actually behave and make decisions when nobody's watching.

• Leadership accountability: The "we did the training" checkbox mentality lets executives avoid owning the real work of cultural transformation, then blame teams when nothing sticks.

Here's the challenge for product leaders: Are you buying frameworks to check boxes and cover your bases, or are you genuinely committed to doing the harder work of building the culture that makes great products possible?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Cutler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture