The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marsh Gardiner's avatar
Marsh Gardiner
10hEdited

Good insights about how these two alignments can conflict as well as collaborate. FWIW, I struggled a bit with the names of the two categories, as both arguably focus and maximize at times, just with different priorities.

I wonder if the words Hunters and Gardeners could substitute? One is oriented toward capturing existing opportunity while the other is about creating an environment for productive growth. Together they're stronger as they complement each other.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Samuel W Ho (Sam)'s avatar
Samuel W Ho (Sam)
10h

More gold as usual. But love this perspective very insightful to break it down to this duality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Cutler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture