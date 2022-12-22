The Beautiful Mess

A quick work update—I'm leaving Amplitude after a fantastic run. What an amazing team and professional (and personal) adventure. I wrote a brief…
I recently chatted with an experienced product manager friend, and he asked me about a popular framework. "I can't believe it's an actual thing," he…
“Are all companies messed up?” Let’s explore that question. I have found the words "chronic" and "acute" to be helpful when thinking about the health of…
Maven is sponsoring a free PM career panel with ​Marily Nika, Peter Yang, and Gabrielle Bufrem on December 12th. Looks interesting! Check it out. Are…
Sharing some advice I wrote to a product leader. John, my company seems to be in a terrible cycle. We are so reactive. Nothing is stable. Nothing lasts…
Are you on a small team, shared team, specialist team, or new team? Are you under extra scrutiny? Does it feel like no one trusts you? That you need to…
How can you work more effectively with diverse individuals and teams as a product leader? We all tend to have our "go-to" explanations when things go…
Are you a full-time product manager, engineer, designer, or data analyst? I would be very grateful if you could participate in this single question…
Here are some strategy prompts to guide you through the perverse holiday ritual we call annual planning. Are these meant to be challenging? Yes. You’ll…
It is common in B2B SaaS to describe companies as vertical and horizontal. For example: Vertical: Procore "Make it easier to manage construction…
I am experimenting with some new ideas. One idea is to share a library of my drawings, infographics, etc. But I’m not sure what to do, and how to do it…
Plan on a Page Checklist A brief mission statement and vision for your team. What does your team do? What is your mission? What gets you up in the…
