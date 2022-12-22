The Beautiful Mess
TBM 55/52: Making a Model (Step-by-Step)
A quick work update—I'm leaving Amplitude after a fantastic run. What an amazing team and professional (and personal) adventure. I wrote a brief…
John Cutler
Dec 22
49
5
TBM 55/52: Making a Model (Step-by-Step)
TBM 54/52: "That Framework Is Just Common Sense!"
I recently chatted with an experienced product manager friend, and he asked me about a popular framework. "I can't believe it's an actual thing," he…
John Cutler
Dec 15
53
10
TBM 54/52: "That Framework Is Just Common Sense!"
TBM 53/52: "Are All Companies Messed Up?"
“Are all companies messed up?” Let’s explore that question. I have found the words "chronic" and "acute" to be helpful when thinking about the health of…
John Cutler
Dec 10
59
8
TBM 53/52: "Are All Companies Messed Up?"
TBM 52/52: Perception Asymmetries (and Your Career)
Maven is sponsoring a free PM career panel with Marily Nika, Peter Yang, and Gabrielle Bufrem on December 12th. Looks interesting! Check it out. Are…
John Cutler
Dec 8
55
3
TBM 52/52: Perception Asymmetries (and Your Career)
TBM 51/52: Shaky Foundations (and Planning Escalation)
Sharing some advice I wrote to a product leader. John, my company seems to be in a terrible cycle. We are so reactive. Nothing is stable. Nothing lasts…
John Cutler
Dec 3
45
3
TBM 51/52: Shaky Foundations (and Planning Escalation)
TBM 50/52: The Small, Shared, Specialist, New Team Challenge
Are you on a small team, shared team, specialist team, or new team? Are you under extra scrutiny? Does it feel like no one trusts you? That you need to…
John Cutler
Nov 29
29
TBM 50/52: The Small, Shared, Specialist, New Team Challenge
TBM 49/52: Pyramid of Leadership Self/Other Awareness
How can you work more effectively with diverse individuals and teams as a product leader? We all tend to have our "go-to" explanations when things go…
John Cutler
Nov 24
61
2
TBM 49/52: Pyramid of Leadership Self/Other Awareness
TBM 48/52: Hill Climbing
Are you a full-time product manager, engineer, designer, or data analyst? I would be very grateful if you could participate in this single question…
John Cutler
Nov 17
18
1
TBM 48/52: Hill Climbing
TBM 47/52: Prompts for Exploring Strategic Tensions and Polarities
Here are some strategy prompts to guide you through the perverse holiday ritual we call annual planning. Are these meant to be challenging? Yes. You’ll…
John Cutler
Nov 10
34
1
TBM 47/52: Prompts for Exploring Strategic Tensions and Polarities
TBM 46/52: Verticals, Horizontals, and Dimensions
It is common in B2B SaaS to describe companies as vertical and horizontal. For example: Vertical: Procore "Make it easier to manage construction…
John Cutler
Nov 3
38
2
TBM 46/52: Verticals, Horizontals, and Dimensions
Image Library Link (and Question)
I am experimenting with some new ideas. One idea is to share a library of my drawings, infographics, etc. But I’m not sure what to do, and how to do it…
John Cutler
Oct 30
22
1
Image Library Link (and Question)
Plan on a Page Checklist
Plan on a Page Checklist A brief mission statement and vision for your team. What does your team do? What is your mission? What gets you up in the…
John Cutler
Oct 30
15
2
Plan on a Page Checklist
