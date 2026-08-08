The Beautiful Mess
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
TBM Recommender Skill
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
TBM 435: 20 Unfiltered Operating Takes
I had a friend reach out recently for advice. I started writing...
24 hrs ago
•
John Cutler
31
2
2
TBM 434: How Maps Can Hide Problems
If what you are mapping is incoherent, don’t fall in love with the map (or your personal ability to navigate with it).
Aug 1
•
John Cutler
43
4
6
July 2026
TBM 433: The Border Collie Faustian Bargain
(I have a question at the end, if you get there)
Jul 29
•
John Cutler
77
26
5
TBM 432: Bundling & Unbundling Capabilities (and AI)
Early in my product career, I wore many hats.
Jul 26
•
John Cutler
61
7
8
TBM 431: The Denominator That Matters
Here’s a simple model for thinking about AI success in organizations.
Jul 19
•
John Cutler
54
5
5
TBM 430: Incubate, Compound, Refinance, Liquidate
tl;dr: AI does not eliminate complexity, coupling, coordination, uncertainty, or decay.
Jul 12
•
John Cutler
35
1
3
TBM 429: How To Thrive At Work When You Think Too Much
This post is important.
Jul 6
•
John Cutler
151
11
26
TBM 428: Yes, Robot. Yes, Boss?
AI can be your scribe, your thought partner, data-stitcher, or your counselor.
Jul 3
•
John Cutler
30
2
1
June 2026
TBM 427: The Bottleneck Strike Again!
My goodness.
Jun 26
•
John Cutler
97
7
11
TBM 426: The Trouble With Mirrors
There’s a difference between mirrors and mirroring.
Jun 16
•
John Cutler
48
5
2
TBM 425: AI and Agency
So you want your team to figure out how to use AI for the benefit of your company?
Jun 7
•
John Cutler
80
12
10
May 2026
TBM 424: Why We Help (And How To Stay Helpful)
I have been thinking a lot about self-care, especially for people who find themselves pulled into helping people and making things better. The desire to…
May 31
•
John Cutler
60
3
7
© 2026 John Cutler
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts