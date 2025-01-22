A lot of teams approach dependencies like this:

“Put all of your projects in a spreadsheet!” Hurry. Hurry.

Try to “size” the work involved to help. Break it down. Make tickets. Estimate.

Prematurely converge on scope, way before people have had a chance to do any research, understand the problem, or have a moment to breath.

Trying to understand fine-grained engineer by engineer allocations.

Horse trade. 1:1 haggling.

Find who is overloaded. Try to ease the burden.

It almost never works.

Here is an alternative approach. Imagine I have three teams working in six-week cycles. Every team has three “slots” for focus: their main focus, their secondary focus, and some slack set aside for “ad hoc” work.

Everyone knows that if you try to juggle more than two things (plus ad hoc, interrupting work) as a team, you’ll start spending a lot of time on context switching. I don’t know many CFOs who would be comfortable knowing that 10–30% of salaries are going to context switching, so we stick with an enabling constraint of three slots.

Ideally, we’d like to see the primary focus occupy >50% of cognitive bandwidth (not time, bandwidth), and the remaining two areas <25%. If the ad hoc becomes >25%, you should probably make it the secondary focus or primary focus.

Now let’s take the Team Topologies “interaction modes” (see key concepts).

Collaboration. Teams work closely together to solve complex problems requiring shared ownership and innovation.

Facilitating. A team mentors or coaches another to improve capabilities or adopt new practices temporarily.

X-as-a-Service. One team provides a service to others, reducing dependencies and enabling focus on core tasks.

Here’s the big idea: the collaboration pattern has a much greater influence on the nature of the collaboration than a collection of tickets or back-of-the-napkin guesses.

Picture that Team A has two multi-bucket bets (with opportunities for continuous delivery and experimentation, of course). Team B and C don’t worry about figuring out every detail of the bet. Instead, they focus on collaboration patterns.

“How will we collaborate on that?”

(Note how Team A shifts focus level for the 6-week blocks.)

From here, we can use some broad heuristics:

If the collaboration approach is “Collaboration,” you must match the focus level of the originating team.

If the collaboration mode is “Facilitating,” it must go in the secondary focus lane.

If the collaboration mode is “X-as-a-Service,” you have to use your judgment about whether to use the secondary or ad hoc bucket.

The heuristics in action would end up looking like this:

Together—the focus slot constraints, the collaboration models, and “rules”—help guide discussions to a better place. Instead of completely useless discussions like “Oh, is that story an X pointer or a Y pointer?” or “Can Meghan work 11% on Project A, 13% on Project B, and 22% on Project C?” you chat about how you will need to work and, when push comes to shove, what has a higher cost of delay.

Whenever I share this, someone will say something like:

I get this, but isn’t it too conservative? What if it might be possible to fit two items in the second focus area? What if the main focus area is 40%, not 50%? Why doesn’t it make more sense to load up every engineer with their own projects?

To which I respond:

Better to start conservative, and then fill in the gaps with small batches. It is better to have a bit of capacity left over and knock the main focus out of the park than it is to agree to peanut spread your focus and end up with mediocre progress on everything. How many times have you used wishful thinking to pack everything in, and ended up with nothing to show for it?



Now…how many times have you been more conservative with your focus, executed well and with less effort than expected, filled in the gaps with pebbles, and gotten in trouble? What is that ratio? In my career the ratio is something like 10:1 try too much vs. getting in trouble. OK, let’s try this as an experiment and see what happens.

Obviously, limiting the deep for certain dependencies is ideal. Using this approach helps you make more sense of the issue.

Hope this helps.

Aside, at the day job (Dotwork), we help companies implement “quirky” approaches like this that mainstream tool providers avoid because it doesn’t match the middle of the bell curve. Always feel free to reach out if you want to do something weird at your company. We can help.