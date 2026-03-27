The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Alexis Chan's avatar
Alexis Chan
1d

Thank you for articulating this with your platform. As an adult, I have enough life experience to notice the difference and decide whether to participate or not. As a parent, I am wondering how I can prepare my child to thrive if this is the baseline in her future.

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Thirukumaran's avatar
Thirukumaran
2d

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hedonic_treadmill

One of the main reasons 🔼

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