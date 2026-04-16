The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Rachael Harnish's avatar
Rachael Harnish
14h

This is so well written; thank you for taking the time to articulate it in such detail. I fired off about this last week on LinkedIn but have been trying to figure out how to put into words the depth behind the frustration I was feeling when people were talking about creating "AI Chief of Staffs" and you nailed it.

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Aadil Maan's avatar
Aadil Maan
14hEdited

This is perhaps the biggest function glue people do without realizing.

“Absorbing role ambiguity. Stepping into gaps between job descriptions that nobody had formalized, taking ownership where ownership was unclear.”

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