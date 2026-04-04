The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Anna Bergevin's avatar
Anna Bergevin
2d

The idea of middle management as mere transmitters of status is a depressing one. If that’s all your managers are doing then sure try to eliminate and automate. But good managers should be coaching, guiding, strategizing, interpreting, leading up, etc. If I ever become a mere status bot send me right back to IC work.

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Heather's avatar
Heather
20h

On the point of legibility... whether consciously or not, the way that Dorsey renders middle management's "primary job [as] information routing" does serve the purpose of rationalizing his argument here. I think for the average CEO, the legitimacy of their own power is taken as given, and therefore invisible to them.

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