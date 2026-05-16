The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adam Monago's avatar
Adam Monago
16h

Nice one @cutlefish. I've been writing about something I'm calling the delegation trap, which maps to your "delegation without exceptions and presence" failure mode from a different angle.

When leaders push authority to teams, to AI, to tools, without the exception systems

and shared context that give delegation meaning, what you get isn't autonomy. Rather, it's

diffused accountability dressed as ownership.

Reply
Share
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
18h

This definitely resonates really strongly with my experience lately. AI is making us faster but we're launching many more initiatives in an org and especially roles that haven't been adapted to that configuration. I'm overloaded with too many topics, and just being told to handle 'context-switching' better, meanwhile I've been flagging top-down strategy clarity and prioritization as real needs for months now (so trying to obtain more PRESENCE or clearer DELEGATION from higher up). On the other side I've also been constantly struggling to bring bottom-up visibility since so many initiatives means condensing information for escalation (= improving EXCEPTION flagging) is exponentially more difficult. It's definitely exhausting.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Cutler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture