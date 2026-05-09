The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Morten Elvang's avatar
Morten Elvang
1d

What if consistency is what you get from good integration - not what you design for?

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Breanna Ruby's avatar
Breanna Ruby
1d

How timely. I'm new to a team, currently tasked with figuring out what people on my team typically produce and do on our projects (we're business analysts). There are hard requirements of us due to being in state government, but everyone is doing everything differently or not at all. Some of the documented deliverables we have just feel like process theater, or it's so incredibly tedious no one would tolerate it if we did try to do them. The goal is consistency and to name a few "sharps" to keep us coordinated and to improve the experience of working with us from the customer perspective. But it's in my and my peers' interest to be flexible in some regards so we're not hamstrung into checking a million boxes and having no autonomy.

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