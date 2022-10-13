TBM 42/52: Outcome Super Prompt
Join me tomorrow/today (October 13th) for a chat about drivers, constraints, and floats. I’ll be talking about this activity (among other things) to help teams get specific about drivers. If you can’t make it, sign up and I’ll send you a recording. Here’s a sneak peak of Miro board.
How do you help teams focus on WHAT they are measuring instead of fixating on HOW they will measure it? Here’s a decent activity that helps teams put it all together.
The prompt:
Right now we are working to improve the ______A________ ______B________ for ______C_______ which we could potentially measure by tracking _____D_______.
The template with an example looks like this:
Super basic. Note how there’s no room to say: “we’re building X”. That’s by design.
Here’s how it works.
A and B—Variable
Together, A and B specify the variable:
For example:
Right now, we are working to improve the (A) probability that (B) customers will create >=2 functional integrations within 15d of the first product use.
For A, I ask people to pick from a selection of noun/preposition pairs. The pair is connected to a variable (B), and describes disposition of, state of, quality of, etc. The trick here is that I force people to get specific by giving them lots of options (25):
Speed of
Quality of
Ease of
Efficiency of
Efficacy of
Our ability to
Rate of
Productivity of
Growth of
Probability that
Extensibility of
Probability that
Maintainability of
Cost structure of
Unit economics of
Our confidence that
Reproducibility of
Accuracy of
Precision of
Resilience of
Predictability of
Resolution of
Consistency of
Interoperability between
Reliability of
I’m sure I am missing some, but this is a good start.
C—For Who
In an ideal world, we would describe the FOR WHO. This step isn’t required in all situations but is extremely valuable.
For example:
Right now, we are working to improve the (A) probability that (B) customers will create >=2 functional integrations within 15d of the first product use for (C) customers arriving through organic search who view integration content.
D—Measurement
Next, we brainstorm some potential ways to measure our impact on the variable.
For example:
Right now, we are working to improve the (A) probability that (B) customers will create >=2 functional integrations within 15d of the first product use for (C) customers arriving through organic search who view integration content. We could potentially measure this tracking:
% that achieve the milestone
By channel
Look at drop-offs in the journey
Time, distribution of time
That’s about it for the basic version of the activity.
Once you get comfortable with the prompt, you can extend it to “walk the tree” from the leaves (your initiatives) to the roots. This is more advanced, but this visual should give you an idea of how this might work.
Let me know what you think!
Super simple. Love it so much I posted the link on LinkedIn.
Very helpful prompt format. Also makes me wonder how we might expose the connection with customer/user needs. I'm guessing that would be upstream from this? It's clear that there's probably internal analytics showing that when a customer creates two or more integrations in the first 15 days, the likelihood of conversion goes up. I guess there could be customer need insights both upstream and downstream, maybe. Very interesting to think about where this fits within the larger flow/context.