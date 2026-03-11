The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Jeff Birkeland's avatar
Jeff Birkeland
3d

This resonates. One thing I'd add: it's not just continuous across layers — it's continuous across time. Your users are evolving. The competitive landscape is shifting. The context you diagnosed six months ago may not hold today. This is one reason continuous discovery and even high-velocity experimentation, done well, isn't just about shipping faster. It's about staying calibrated to a problem space that's always moving.

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8Lee's avatar
8Lee
3d

💯. There is no perfect approach to any given problem, at any point in time. Exploration is key because — hopefully — it presumes an authentic sense of curiosity.

I like the “dancing” part since I was once a younger version of myself and spent time break dancing in high school and college. Although this particular flavor of dance was very much a solo exercise, you did have to coordinate with the audience and your team to win. And to crush your opponent you had to literally dance with (against) them to uncover the holes and gaps in their strategy and react real-time to exploit them.

Dancing with the problem. Love that.

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