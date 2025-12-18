The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexander's avatar
Alexander
10h

We tried writing a strategy doc last year. Spent weeks on it, got alignment, felt good about it. Then three months later we're building features that directly contradict it because a big customer asked.

I don't think strategy docs are useless, but I also don't know how to make them stick when there's actual pressure. The article's probably got good frameworks, but honestly I'm more interested in hearing if anyone's figured out how to make leadership actually reference the thing when deciding what to build.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John Cutler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture