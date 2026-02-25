(I used to do more of these visual build posts. I miss them! If you want the messy/heavy posts, check out last week’s post on context emerging from interactions.)

A back to basics post…

Yet, not so basic…

When you ship something, you’re not delivering an outcome. You’re delivering the potential of an outcome and starting a chain of effects that unfold over weeks, months, and years. You’re committing the organization to a new state that may or may not produce the results you want.

Each step in the chain is a hypothesis about what will happen next, supported by underlying assumptions. Over time we strengthen or weaken our confidence in these relationships, and areas of high uncertainty often signal both opportunity and the need for a leap of faith.

Work rarely affects just one thing. It usually sets off multiple chains at once, influencing different users, metrics, and systems in different ways. Some chains produce visible short-term results, while others only emerge months or years later.

Not all impact paths look the same. One effort may drive immediate sales outcomes, another deeper adoption and retention.

Begin with actionable inputs, specify the immediate effects you expect to see, and then connect those effects to longer-term outcomes.

Strategy is about choosing focal points in the system—where to act and what to move—rather than deciding in advance exactly how to act.

Research and insights help you choose what to try, where to focus, how change is expected to propagate, and how to learn from the results.

Teams often anchor on a stable set of inputs they can reliably influence. The roadmap is a collection of researched options they may choose to pursue, each paired with a causal hypothesis about what effects it should produce.

You are not limited to lagging outcomes. Goals can target the actions you take, the signals you expect to see soon, or the results that arrive later.

Rinse and repeat.