The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thirukumaran's avatar
Thirukumaran
2d

Long term attribution has definitely been very elusive and more a "it depends" and "broadly feel we are heading in that general direction". Because as much as we can gather data for correlation we can only attribute things with a confidence percentage - as long as things are rosy it works out. As soon as there is an altering outside in signal (like bad economy, competition in market etc) all rational thinking, data etc walks out because corporate culture switches gears towards survival and flight /fight mode...

Reply
Share
Thirukumaran's avatar
Thirukumaran
2d

The way I have been operating is do plan and analyse for loner horizons and peg strategy for long term direction and movement but measure short term momentum and direction towards that future and in a few quarters and years anyway you will reach those milestones to reflect if the past strategy did broadly get me where I wanted to be. In that sense it has been mixed view of clearer short term decisions based on feedback from past strategy decision meeting reality - > which along with current reality (macro/micro/culture etc) feed-forward towards future strategy decisions

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Cutler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture