Tiger Woods "rebuilt" his swing after winning The Masters by 12 shots in 1997. It negatively impacted his game for 2y, but when it clicked, he won the US Open, The Open, and the US PGA in 2000 and then added The Masters in 2001.

During his career, he has had four swing coaches and has rebuilt his swing four times.

Imagine that. You're the best in the world and repeatedly return to the drawing board. Now, contrast this with how most companies approach change and transition.

You tend to find rushed meetings (without diverse attendance), frantic calls for new multi-year strategies and plans, rash organizational structure changes, a proliferation of new processes, fear, doubt, skepticism, blame, etc. Just when you need to get intentional and need support, things get chaotic—often all under the banner of "change is hard!"

Perhaps most hurtful, they devalue the past and make it a people issue instead of accentuating the positives of growth, adaptation, and continuous improvement. The present is broken. The future is fixed. "We just need to close the gap."

What they should do is pause, take their foot off the gas, get very intentional, understand what is happening now (your current swing), and start rebuilding new habits. It will feel unnatural and a little forced.

You will slow down. You will become aware of all sorts of nagging sensations. If you spent 80% on auto-pilot before, you'll have to flip that to 20% and invest 80% of your time working and practicing intentionally. Very importantly, there will be moments when teams feel incompetent and off-kilter. The message has to be, "That's OK. We'll come out the other side stronger, and leadership is here to support you!"

Keep reminding yourself. The best in the world change their swing.

Forget about multi-year strategies. Forget annual planning. Lose the push for faux certainty. Normalize question marks. Reduce time-boxes. Set aside more time for reflection. Speed up feedback loops. Create conditions where teams can get around the loop and get their reps. It will feel unnatural and forced, but you're laying the groundwork for future wins.