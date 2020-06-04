I want to share a brief conversation I had this week with a coworker.

We were talking about the best way to pitch a new initiative. I prefer to start with an opportunity, or an agreement to explore an opportunity. She shared that as a woman of color in tech she was often "pushed" to pitch solutions to gain credibility (even if she preferred an opportunity first approach).

I paused. I thought back to all the times I have advocated for teams to start together and delay converging on a solution. At no point did I even consider that some people have to be solution forward. That here I was, a white man, opining about the benefits of starting together, but I wasn't seeing the whole picture. I remembered a couple times I responded negatively to a woman going in guns blazing with her solution ideas. Why didn’t she start with the problem instead? Well…

And that's all I have this week. I have been thinking about it ever since. It was great feedback because I have always seen starting together as being inclusive. When you start together, you get to explore the problem and converge on a solution together. Everyone is invited. Or at least that is how I rationalize it.

But is everyone invited? And is the credibility to work that way evenly distributed?

Addressing that is weighing heavily on my mind this week.