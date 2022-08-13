North Star Framework Template & Activity Library
Hello!
I finally got around to organizing the templates and resources we use in our North Star Workshops at Amplitude. I apologize for how long this took.
Here is the board. Check it out!
The Miro board contains:
17 Miro templates/activities you can copy and use
Loom videos explaining each activity
Links to free articles, long-form videos, and the original playbook
Feel free to share it far and wide.
The board is open for commenting if anything catches your eye.
Thanks!
1
To use the Miro templates, you’ll need a Miro account. They have a free version.