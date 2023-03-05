Saying “we need to lower work in progress” is like saying “we should do less” (to people who aren’t versed in the underlying theory). It doesn’t go over well! Instead, it is better to talk about multi-tasking, context switching, plans going stale, and delaying delivering valuable things.

I recently put some diagrams together for a presentation for the day job. Here’s a practice session. How many patterns do you notice?

Here are some older videos:

Creating Value and Flow in Product Development

Hire More Designers

High WIP Diagram Walk Through

