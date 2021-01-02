Thank you for reading my newsletter in 2020.

I have compiled all of the TBM 2020 posts here for easy access:

https://johnpcutler.github.io/tbm2020/

I’m having trouble coming up with the right words. I feel so lucky to be part of so many wonderful overlapping communities. And to get to interact with so many passionate change agents. Thank you.

Let’s make sure to support each other.

Keep on the lookout for an email sometime next week for my 2021 plans. I may continue the newsletter, or I may try something new. Either way, I’ll let you know.

Many thanks

John



