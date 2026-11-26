My son and I on a brisk day. His first time in a canoe!

Continuing my tradition of longer Thanksgiving week posts…

Have you ever felt angry and frustrated at work, only to feel disappointed in yourself for feeling that way? Do you find yourself resisting seemingly sensible career advice, only to wonder whether that resistance is itself a sign that you have more work to do on yourself? Do you want to get unstuck but worry that doing so might mean giving up on something that matters deeply to you? Do you sometimes wonder whether the pursuit of continuous self-improvement is actually robbing you of something essential to who you are?

Me: Yes! All the time!

The Scream

Hypothesis: A lot of well-meaning, spiritually inspired career advice might actually be eating you up inside and setting you up for a personal crisis. Not because the advice is necessarily bad, but because it conflates the demands of institutional life with much broader questions about how we want to show up for ourselves, for others, and in the world.

The challenge is that it can be difficult to spot. There’s no shortage of people blending spiritual wisdom, self-improvement, and career advice as if they were all part of the same pursuit.

Consider advice like:

As a parent, I teach my kids to ________. They’ll succeed in life because of ________. And ________ is critical to business success. That’s why I expect my employees to ________. I believe my role as a leader is to help people become ________.

Or…

Every truly successful person I’ve worked with has exhibited a high degree of ________. The people who struggle tend to focus on ________ rather than ________. Once you understand this distinction, you’ll start noticing it everywhere, not just at work but in your personal life. If you want to realize your full potential as a human being, you must cultivate ________ and recognize when you’re slipping into a ________ mindset.

Parenting philosophy, personal values, beliefs about success, business objectives, and leadership philosophy all become intertwined, each lending moral legitimacy to the others. When we internalize this advice, we risk turning our struggles at work into struggles with our sense of self. Difficulties navigating a particular institution become reasons to question who we are and how we’re living our lives.

For some neurodivergent people, and for people navigating particularly incoherent environments, the toll of internalizing this advice may be even greater. Not because we are “different,” but because we may already be investing considerable energy in trying to understand the rules of institutional life. In the process, we risk mistaking those rules for universal truths and judging ourselves accordingly.

I think it’s worth remembering a few things.

Companies are not “normal” (universal) social environments.

Successful business leaders are not necessarily gurus, prophets, or moral authorities.

Corporate religions are not universal philosophies of living.

Recognizing how much these institutions and advice-givers influence our understanding of self-improvement might help us stop interpreting every tension we experience as something we need to resolve within ourselves. We give ourselves permission to experience those tensions, grapple with them, and take seriously what they might tell us about the world around us.

We stop trying to resolve every tension or regulate away every difficult feeling. We stop interpreting every setback as a failure to live up to an institutionally constructed ideal of emotional maturity.

We stop pathologizing feeling stuck. And that might help us better recognize when we actually are stuck. And act and feel our way out.

Edvard Munch’s The Scream (1893) was inspired by an experience he had while walking with two friends. Overwhelmed by what he described as an infinite scream passing through nature, he stopped while his friends walked on. Imagine Munch’s performance review: “Edvard would benefit from developing greater emotional resilience, demonstrating higher agency in ambiguous situations, and modeling the composure exhibited by his two colleagues.”

Thankfully, he painted instead.

A little (or a lot) of this. Without that.

A lot of career advice seems to label all anger, complaining, frustration, and struggle as “non-productive.” The faster you self-regulate, “reframe,” or channel those feelings into constructive action, the better. There’s a lot of room for “acceptance” and “moving forward,” but very little room for actively wrestling with things, experiencing contradictions, questioning the rules, and allowing ourselves to be emotionally affected by the world around us.

What is especially challenging is that a lot of this advice vaguely aligns with teachings from various philosophical and spiritual traditions (e.g., Stoicism, Buddhism, and Christian contemplative traditions). So, on the surface, there’s seemingly not much to argue with. But it’s worth examining which aspects of these traditions are selectively emphasized, which are conveniently omitted, and whose interests are served by those interpretations.

With work, we pick and choose. A little (or a lot) of this. Without that.

Accepting what we cannot control and managing our emotional responses (Stoicism), without the commitment to justice, mutual obligation, and the common good

Nonattachment and mindfulness (Buddhism), without recognizing our fundamental interdependence

Humility, forgiveness, and service (Christian ethics), without the moral obligation to confront injustice and stand with the vulnerable

Personal excellence and good habits (Aristotelian ethics), without acknowledging the political community and external conditions necessary for flourishing

Emphasizing individual freedom and responsibility (existentialism), without the corresponding obligation to challenge the conditions that restrict the freedom of others

Practical experimentation and a bias toward action (American pragmatism), without the emphasis on collective inquiry, democratic participation, and transforming our shared conditions

We do something similar with scientific research. We emphasize individual agency and self-efficacy while overlooking the role of our environment and collective agency. We encourage people to adopt a growth mindset while paying considerably less attention to whether their environment actually supports learning and growth. The pattern is the same. A little (or a lot) of this. Without that.

(Aside #1. One might note that primal scream therapy, collective revolt, righteous indignation, and a good old-fashioned existential crisis are conspicuously absent from the corporate self-improvement canon, despite how maddening it all can be.)

Non-contradictory Contradictions (The Game)

None of this should come as a surprise, however.

Institutions routinely accommodate seemingly contradictory norms and moral principles as part of their own perpetuation. As Robert Jackall explores in Moral Mazes, what might appear contradictory from outside an institution can be perfectly coherent within its own moral order. This doesn’t require a grand conspiracy, gross incompetence, or self-centeredness. It just is.

What’s particularly interesting are the additional beliefs we draw on to bridge these apparent contradictions. Ideas about meritocracy, personal responsibility, professionalism, and pragmatism help us reconcile our personal philosophies with the practical demands of institutional life.

For example, a belief in meritocracy might help us reconcile a commitment to fairness with our own pursuit of status and power. Or we might reconcile our reluctance to challenge unjust conditions with the belief that we’ll be better positioned to change things once we’ve accumulated more influence. We don’t necessarily abandon our values; we develop increasingly elaborate ways of interpreting and reconciling them.

But wait, wait, you say. What about [insert celebrated business leader here]? He (often a he) broke all the rules, and look how successful he became!

Being a misfit, a contrarian, a nonconformist, or someone who questions authority is selectively celebrated in corporate life, often retroactively, once the value to the institution has been established. These stories also tend to gloss over the role of power, privilege, and circumstance in determining whose nonconformity is tolerated and whose is punished. We celebrate people who challenge conventional thinking but are considerably more ambivalent about people who challenge the institution’s objectives or moral order.

There’s no shortage of founders whose origin story begins with “I was frustrated with all the BS and politics at ________, so I founded ________,” only to go on to recreate similarly oppressive conditions, but with the added requirement that everyone embrace their personal philosophy of living.

There’s also a peculiar irony in how often we’re reminded that work is not a family, while simultaneously being encouraged to bring all sorts of therapeutic, spiritual, and moral frameworks into our working lives. We’re encouraged to explore our childhood conditioning, examine our attachment patterns, make ourselves vulnerable, and work through deeply personal issues in the service of becoming better colleagues and leaders.

We’re reminded of the transactional nature of the employment relationship while being encouraged to make it a central arena for our personal and spiritual development. The institution gets to maintain its boundaries while we are encouraged to dissolve ours.

(Aside #2. A tech executive can take a boatload of psychedelics at Burning Man, experience the profound interconnectedness of all humanity, and decide it’s their sworn duty to radically transform the human condition, while simultaneously believing that their employees’ path to personal enlightenment involves accepting the realities of corporate life, trusting the meritocracy, practicing a particular brand of “radical candor,” regulating their emotions, and interpreting their professional struggles as opportunities for personal growth. Apparently, we’re all one in the desert, but back at the office, you’re responsible for your own outcomes.)

Making room for contradiction

To attain his truth, man must not attempt to dispel the ambiguity of his being but, on the contrary, accept the task of realizing it.

Simone de Beauvoir’s The Ethics of Ambiguity (1947)

What might a way of thinking about our personal development look like if it drew more fully on these philosophical and spiritual traditions, rather than selectively emphasizing the parts that align with the demands of corporate life? What if we took seriously some of the things that tend to get left out?

I’ve been pondering and playing around with a model lately. At the heart of it, I was trying to explore a few key ideas:

That tension, anger, struggle, and incoherence aren’t inherently “bad.” They can be part of a deeply generative experience without producing anything of immediate practical value. At the same time, sometimes we really are stuck, and our way of engaging with the situation isn’t serving us. I wanted to distinguish between the two. That comfort, positivity, and coherence aren’t inherently “good,” particularly when we become attached to them or they diminish our sensitivity to the world around us and the experiences of others. That sometimes what we thought we knew collapses, and we find ourselves having to reconstruct our understanding of ourselves and the world. We needn’t rush to make these experiences productive or meaningful. That life is dynamic. There are periods of struggle, discovery, stability, and disruption. Some emerge through our own actions, others through forces beyond our control. The goal isn’t some eternal steady state, nor is continuous self-improvement a moral obligation. That we are fundamentally interdependent. Our desire to help others, challenge injustice, and shape our shared conditions is as legitimate as our desire to develop ourselves. The tensions between adapting to the world and wanting to change it are real, and can’t simply be reframed away.

The basic idea is that sometimes our frames and the forces acting upon us are in relative coherence, and sometimes they’re in tension. Sometimes that coherence or tension is generative, and sometimes it isn’t. By generative, I don't necessarily mean productive, pleasant, or useful. I mean that something is emerging or changing through our engagement with the world.

There is no idealized ladder of personal development, with some ultimate goal sitting in the upper-right quadrant. Life is about all of these things. It’s about enduring periods of stuckness, actively wrestling with tensions, catching waves of coherence when they emerge, and sometimes giving ourselves the grace to rest in the familiar.

And then, every so often, the ground gives way. What we thought we knew no longer holds, and we find ourselves having to make sense of things anew. That’s part of living, too.

Compare this with the idealized trajectory implicit in much career advice: becoming progressively more self-aware, emotionally regulated, resilient, adaptable, and effective. There is a sense that the more developed we become as people, the less troubled we should be by the world around us. Struggle is something we graduate from, rather than something we may actively and willingly reengage in throughout our lives.

The high-level model looks like this:

More about the modes

There is, of course, a whole universe of things we experience as we navigate our relationship with ourselves, others, and the world around us. No model does justice to that complexity. All models are wrong. But I’ve found thinking through these modes helpful.

The ground gives way. Something that has oriented us for a long time collapses. What we thought we knew, we now question. Our understanding of ourselves, our environment, and where we have agency is disrupted. We experience a profound sense of disorientation. It can be difficult to imagine what comes next. We may need to inhabit this disorientation for a while without immediately trying to reconstruct meaning or make the experience productive.

Related ideas: Jack Mezirow’s disorienting dilemma, Karl Jaspers’ boundary situations, Heidegger’s existential anxiety, and the Zen concept of Great Doubt (Daigi).

Going in circles. We experience considerable tension but repeatedly arrive back where we started. We rehearse familiar interpretations, relive conflicts, and repeat patterns of behavior. Our environment may continually reproduce the conditions of our stuckness. We may be entirely right about the constraints we face, but our engagement with them may be diminishing our power. Changing our stance can feel like capitulation or a betrayal of our values. Recognizing that we’re stuck doesn’t require us to concede that we’ve been wrong about what’s keeping us there.

Related ideas: Hegel’s bad infinity, rumination in psychology, the Buddhist concept of conceptual proliferation (prapañca), and Spinoza’s account of our diminished power of acting.

Actively engaging in the tension. We fight, grieve, experiment, change our minds, experience setbacks, and discover new contradictions. There are real emotional ups and downs, but something is changing. We’re actively exploring what we can change about ourselves, what we can change about our environment, and what we can accomplish with others. We’re making new mistakes rather than repeating old ones. This struggle can be generative without producing anything of immediate practical value. The risk is becoming so attached to questioning and struggling that we become suspicious of ease or mistake it for complacency.

Related ideas: John Dewey’s experimental inquiry, dialectical development, Paulo Freire’s praxis (reflection and action to transform the world), and Gadamer’s fusion of horizons.

Resting in the familiar. We inhabit a relatively coherent set of frames and relationships without actively questioning or developing them. There can be comfort, predictability, and security in this. It may be restorative, or simply enjoyable. We don’t need to justify these periods as preparation for future growth. The risk is becoming rigid or insensitive to changing conditions and emerging possibilities, or continuing to rely on a coherence that no longer exists.

Related ideas: Husserl’s natural attitude, Piaget’s assimilation, Dewey’s philosophy of habit, and Anthony Giddens’ ontological security.

Riding a wave of coherence. For a period of time, things come together in generative ways. Our relationships, values, activities, and environment seem to reinforce one another. Some of this is accidental, some is circumstantial, and some comes from recognizing and acting on opportunities. We experience vitality, curiosity, connection, and agency. The risk is attributing this coherence entirely to our own wisdom or abilities, mistaking it for something we’ve mastered, or resisting the emergence of new tensions. When the wave subsides, it doesn’t necessarily mean we’ve done something wrong.

Related ideas: Daoist wu wei (non-forcing), Zhuangzi’s story of Cook Ding, Spinoza’s active joy, and Nakamura and Csikszentmihalyi’s concept of vital engagement.

Importantly:

These modes can coexist in different parts of our lives. They aren’t a defined cycle, loop, or developmental ladder. All have risks. We can become overly attached to any of them. Our circumstances shape which modes we inhabit and our ability to move between them. Generative doesn’t necessarily mean desirable, and non-generative doesn’t necessarily mean undesirable. We may not recognize which mode we’re in.

To point #6, the point isn’t to continually locate ourselves on a 2×2 or evaluate how generative our experiences are. That would risk turning this into yet another self-improvement framework. It’s simply a different lens through which we can occasionally make sense of our experiences, without feeling compelled to monitor, categorize, or optimize every aspect of our lives.

The Modes In Action

A friend who identifies as potentially neurodivergent and belongs to multiple underrepresented groups in tech recently shared some reflections on the experience of succeeding within an inequitable system while continuing to question its legitimacy, and what getting unstuck might mean for her:

There’s something odd about winning the game and saying that the game is rigged. […] And ultimately, I’m coming around to the fact that I can’t convince a racist and sexist system to see me. I have already lost the battle by giving the system that kind of power. Which I suppose brings me to your post about learning to believe myself and let myself feel the disappointment and pain without needing to fix it. And that some of my “counterproductive” reactions are actually very valid and deserve a bunch of care. I need to recognize that what I am experiencing is real without ever needing that to be validated by a system. For me personally, I also have to be clear on what I am getting out of my career and where I can find the sense of belonging I am actually looking for. Right now, it’s a creative writing class at a community college. It’s also in this conversation. […] My big takeaway from [a recent course] was that I cannot fix the system nor is it my job to do so. My entire job is to simply act and perceive both how I am changed and how everything around me changes. And I have no control over the “outcome” Because I have the freedom to fuck around and find out. Which is way more fun than whatever the fuck I was doing.

There’s something deeply generative in what she’s describing. She’s getting unstuck without making peace with the conditions that contributed to her stuckness. She’s not relinquishing her convictions or regulating away her feelings. She’s finding nourishment and belonging elsewhere. And she’s reclaiming her freedom to act without making her ability to change the system a prerequisite for acting.

Sometimes getting unstuck is itself an act of defiance.

At my time limit...

I’ve found thinking through these modes helpful because it gives me more room to experience life without constantly judging myself for how I’m experiencing it. I don’t necessarily aspire to become someone who is progressively less troubled by the world. I have agency and some responsibility for getting unstuck, but that needn’t mean making peace with my circumstances or becoming less affected by them. Sometimes getting unstuck means engaging more deeply with the tension.

Perhaps most importantly, I can begin to break the spell of this peculiar mishmash of spirituality, self-improvement, and corporate career advice, and question how much it has shaped my understanding of what I owe to myself and to others.

But it would be hypocritical of me to present any of this as anything other than notes from one person on a journey to others on their own journeys. I’m as stuck as the next person (probably more). My mess need not be your mess.