I have observed highly experienced people struggle to describe their expertise, the information they needed (or used), the decisions they needed to make (or made), and what they know about a situation. This doesn’t mean they lack expertise or aren’t making good decisions. In fact, their expertise may be part of the reason they struggle.

This can manifest in many ways: struggling to explain your value in a job interview, having difficulty defending a decision when challenged, trying to teach someone else how you work, or attempting to establish shared context with colleagues so you can make decisions together. These situations may look very different, but they all involve making knowledge and reasoning explicit that normally operate in the background.

With AI and all the hype around “sharing context,” the ability to make what we know, assume, and need explicit matters more than ever.

Or does it?

Gary Klein and others have observed that experts often rely on rapid pattern recognition and tacit knowledge rather than “classic” decision making (identify decision, compare alternatives, articulate information needs). Expertise allows them to make good judgments without necessarily being able to explain every step of their reasoning. The more experienced you become, the less you may need to consciously practice some of these meta-skills.

Exhibit A: Job interviews. Interviewing is absolutely a skill, but being able to reconstruct and explain your decisions on demand is very different from making those decisions in the flow of actual work. We sometimes mistake being good at interviewing for being good at the job itself.

During a recent coffee chat with a product leader friend, we stumbled on a contradiction. They had to laugh about it when we sketched it out. First, they felt continuously “put on the spot” by the repeated questions from their reports. “I thought I made this clear, but either I didn’t, or they just don’t get it.” Next, they decried how hard it was for their reports to frame the information they actually needed. “How am I supposed to help if they keep dealing with generalities and vague commentary on our strategy?”

That would have been interesting enough, but then they immediately made the connection between those behaviors and their own experience with their manager.

“They don’t share any nuance and expect me to fill in all the blanks. Of course I can, but it feels like a competence test. They constantly seem frustrated by the decisions I make, but when I ask for feedback, it’s incredibly hard to decipher their thought process. Frankly, they’re not very good at explaining their reasoning, despite being awesome at their job.”

There was a pause.

“Wait. I’m basically a hypocrite.”

The problem works on multiple levels.

When we need context, we may struggle to articulate exactly what we need, what we already know, and which decisions we’re trying to make. Meanwhile, the person we’re asking may struggle to explain something they “just know.” Our questions can feel vague, repetitive, or poorly framed to them. Their answers can feel incomplete, evasive, or unnecessarily cryptic to us. Both sides can walk away frustrated, questioning the other’s competence, without recognizing that they’re struggling with different sides of the same problem.

Over the years, I have been involved in many context-sharing exercises. And I’ve seen my fair share of exercises go south, even when everyone involved was highly competent, well-intentioned, and genuinely interested in collaborating.

The failure modes include:

Difficulty articulating tacit knowledge. People know what they’re doing, but struggle to explain how they know what they know, what they’re paying attention to, or how they arrive at decisions. Difficulty articulating what context is needed. The person asking for context may not be able to explain what they’re trying to decide, what they already know, or what information would actually help. Mismatched expectations about the level of detail. One person provides a high-level explanation when the other needs specifics, or dives into details when the other needs the big picture. Neither necessarily knows what context the other already has. Perceived challenges to competence or authority. Questions intended to clarify someone’s reasoning can feel like tests of their expertise, especially when the person asking doesn’t explain why they need the information. Confusing a good explanation with good judgment. People who can articulate their reasoning clearly may appear more competent than people who struggle to explain themselves, even when the latter are better at the actual work. The assumption that explaining is the best way to share expertise. Sometimes watching someone work, examining a recent decision, or solving a problem together reveals far more than asking people to describe their thinking in the abstract.

What makes these failures particularly tricky is that they often look like problems with the people involved rather than problems with the interaction itself.

Let’s dig into the last point (#6).

One of the most natural ways humans develop shared context is by working alongside one another. We observe, act, ask questions, respond, and gradually develop a shared understanding of the situation. We don’t necessarily articulate all the relevant context in advance. Much of it emerges through the work itself.

Great teachers in professional and vocational settings are skilled at balancing upfront context (e.g., concepts, principles, techniques, and safety considerations) with opportunities to get started, explore, and practice. They work within earshot and eyeshot. They continuously model, observe, and offer feedback, gradually increasing the level of difficulty and responsibility. They know when to step in, when to step back, and when to let someone figure things out for themselves. Frameworks/models don’t replace that. At best, they support and structure the process of developing shared understanding through practice.

With all the hype around “context layers” and “giving AI context,” I think we miss something fundamental. Humans aren’t naturally tuned to articulate context on demand. Nor are we particularly good at identifying the context we need or recognizing the context we already have.

The 4Es of cognition (embodied, embedded, enactive, and extended) offer a useful perspective here. So much of cognition involves interacting with our environment, working alongside others, collaborating to make sense of situations, and using tools and artifacts that embed context in our surroundings. We don’t simply retrieve context from our heads and apply it to situations. We develop shared understanding through conversation, observation, experimentation, and action. We discover and create context through the work itself.

Perhaps the challenge isn’t just figuring out how to give AI more context.

Maybe we should stop assuming that the answer is to make more and more of our knowledge explicit, structured, and legible to machines.

What if, instead of constantly asking humans to adapt how they work to accommodate AI, we got better at designing AI to participate in how humans actually develop context—through collaboration, observation, experimentation, and doing the work together?

I’ll end with a quick story. Recently at work, my teammates and I were exploring elaborate ways to make sure AI had all the right “context.” Eventually, we realized we were overcomplicating things. We were trying to avoid doing the work of developing shared context ourselves.

So we just had a meeting.