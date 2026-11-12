We’ve all probably experienced something like this. At a company meeting, a leader makes statements like “We put customers first” and “Our people are our greatest asset.”

Some people in the audience immediately start comparing those statements with the company’s actual incentives, decisions, and everyday behaviors. They’re connecting the dots across different contexts. They notice where things don’t add up and perhaps feel increasingly uncomfortable with the contradictions.

Other people don’t seem particularly bothered. They may hear the same statements and process them within the context of an aspirational mission. Later, when discussing budgets, incentives, or difficult business decisions, they switch to a different frame without necessarily experiencing a contradiction.

Or they may assume that corporate statements like these are inherently aspirational, performative, or political. They may have long ago concluded that what leaders say and what organizations do rarely line up perfectly. Or they may recognize these statements as part of a well-worn organizational game, understanding their social and political function without expecting them to describe reality.

The difference may not be whether people notice the contradictions, but what those contradictions mean to them, how uncomfortable they make them, and whether they feel compelled to do something about them.

There is SO much that can be going on here, including the huge influence of the context and environment we’re in. But I think exploring different childhood experiences can be a useful way to appreciate just how many paths can lead to similar behaviors, and how different the experiences beneath those behaviors might be.

Big caveat. This is only one of many important frames.

Imagine growing up in an environment where what adults said and what they did frequently didn’t add up. A parent insists everything is fine, but their behavior suggests otherwise. Rules change without warning. You’re told you’re overreacting or imagining things when you point out inconsistencies. You learn to be hypervigilant, constantly scanning for signs that something isn’t right, while becoming fiercely protective of your own perceptions, especially when others try to dismiss or invalidate them.

Compare that with growing up in a family or community where fairness and intellectual honesty are deeply valued. Questioning authority and calling out hypocrisy are actively encouraged. These very different childhood experiences could both produce an adult who is highly sensitive to incoherence and feels compelled to call it out.

Or you could have experienced both, perhaps even at the same time. A family that encouraged questioning authority in the wider world but discouraged it at home. A parent who championed fairness but reacted defensively when their own behavior was questioned. We don’t fit into neat categories, and neither do the experiences that shape us.

Now consider a different response to incoherence. A child might grow up in an environment where questioning contradictions only makes things worse. Authority can’t be challenged, and the safest approach is to accept inconsistencies and work around them.

On the other hand, a child could grow up around adults who model pragmatism and diplomacy. They learn to live with competing priorities without needing to resolve every contradiction. Again, very different childhood experiences could produce adults who are relatively comfortable navigating incoherence without feeling compelled to challenge it.

We don’t just develop different relationships with incoherence. We also develop stories about the people who respond to incoherence differently than we do, and sometimes turn them into our antagonists.

Let’s get into the voices in our heads…

People are always trying to deflect responsibility. They overcomplicate everything. They question every decision, pick apart every little detail, and find a hundred reasons why something won’t work. Nothing is ever good enough. They want everything to be perfect before they’ll lift a finger. At some point, you have to stop talking, take ownership, and actually deliver something.

Or…

People in power just want you to shut up and deliver. They don’t want anyone asking the hard questions or pointing out that their grand plans don’t add up. They make promises they know they can’t keep, ignore the people doing the actual work, and then leave everyone else to pick up the pieces. And when things fall apart, somehow it’s never their fault. They don’t care whether anything actually works, as long as they look good, collect their bonuses, and move on to the next big thing.

Who are these “people” we’re talking about? What roles do they play in the stories we tell ourselves about our experiences at work? I think with both of these, we very quickly get to raw feelings of hurt, betrayal, broken trust, and powerlessness. There’s a sense of being dismissed or taken advantage of.

I think the important thing for anyone collaborating in the workplace is recognizing how much can be going on beneath the surface. Coherence checking, apparent compartmentalization, asking lots of questions, or just jumping in and getting things done can all have very different origins. What looks like resistance might be an attempt to protect one’s sense of reality. What looks like impatience might reflect a learned need to maintain momentum. What looks like indifference might be a sophisticated understanding of how organizations work.

We can get into trouble when we assume we know what’s driving someone else’s behavior, especially when we start turning those assumptions into stories about their character, intentions, or competence.