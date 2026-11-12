The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Bryant Ardal's avatar
Bryant Ardal
6h

Have you seen teams put the coherence checker and the "stop talking and deliver" person on the same project on purpose? I can picture it going well, with one catching the gaps and the other keeping work moving. I can also picture it feeding the antagonist stories you describe, and I'm curious which one you've seen more.

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Jill Levenson's avatar
Jill Levenson
2h

Wow. I identify with this a little too strongly today.

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