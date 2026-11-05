I'm currently knee-deep in the overlap between the product operating model, platform product management, consulting, and service design. It's a blast. This post is about using game design concepts to design better consulting engagements.

Everyone, including your customers, loves a good game.

Even if you’re not in consulting or don’t offer a service, you might find some of this content interesting. It touches on what happens when you treat your whole company as a product.

Context

I’m work on a small team (Clonal) nested within a larger consulting firm.

We’re like a mid-market Palantir, without the…um…yeah. Think operational intelligence, digital twins, and combining disparate data sources for tangible (often physical/digital) outcomes. FinOps, field service operations and faster billing, EV charging network uptime, supply chain visibility, predictive maintenance, cold chain integrity, production quality, etc.

We’re affordable (low-to-mid seven figures), which is a steal considering the outcomes we can drive quickly. We nerd out about driving operational outcomes using our “platform” (think toolchest) mixed with a high-touch engagement model. Our goal is to drive tangible outcomes in 3–6 months. The industry term for this is “forward-deployed.”

What I love about the gig is that I’ve always imagined the “company as a product.” The engagement design is as much the product as “the product,” and in this age of AI, companies want the outcome. I wanted to share a post I wrote for my team about game design and consulting. If you’ve ever been interested in forward-deployed product motions and mixing services, platforms, and ways of working, this might be interesting.

If you have problems we could help solve, ping me on LinkedIn.

A Good Game

In consulting, custom development, etc., part of the “product” is the customer experience of the engagement itself. I like to think of designing this experience as a form of cooperative game design. To review, what makes a good game?

Clear, attainable goals that players understand Maintain a balance of difficulty, ensuring challenges aren’t overly easy or excessively hard. Timely feedback and rewards boosting player motivation. Engaging gameplay mechanics captivate players and sustain their interest. Signs of small victories or incremental progress can motivate them. This could be through progress bars, intermediate rankings, or minor accomplishments. Meaningful choices that impact the outcome, fostering player agency. Immerse players in a compelling environment or narrative. Calibrate progression and learning curves, promoting mastery over time. Variety in challenges, environments, and mechanics keeps players engaged. Social interactions, such as cooperative or competitive play, enhance the gaming experience. Accessibility in terms of difficulty, controls, and inclusivity broadens the game’s appeal. High replayability ensures the game remains fresh and exciting for repeated plays.

Consulting presents some particularly interesting game-design challenges. You’re not designing for one unified team, but for groups of people with different roles, incentives, and ways of working. Money, expectations, pride, and clashes in professional culture all shape the experience. And create a whole set of fun game design puzzles to solve.

One-Sided Games and Wicked Loops

There are many ways to design the game that suit only one party.

For example, internally we might want a super loose, process-light, flexible, “get answers whenever,” “focus on outcomes,” iterative approach. Part of that is because we think it works. Part of that is because it is more fun and less of a headache. Part of that is because we’re continuously evolving the platform. So the flexibility helps. But there’s a potential problem. This approach may or may not feel right for the customer, even if rationally they’ve bought into the idea.

Turn that example around.

Imagine a client that wants to know exactly when and how everything will be delivered, wants to know exactly the outcomes we’ll generate, and wants an answer any time their manager asks “So where is this thing at?” They are also absolutely sure they know exactly how every interface should look, and want to at least try those things.

Those are perfectly rational needs. Who wouldn’t want those things? But we know that premature convergence and glossing over uncertainty reduce the chance that we’ll produce stellar outcomes. Additionally, that process overhead is also a pain in the ass and can be cognitively draining (for us). If we’re honest with ourselves, the rigor makes us nervous and worried. We translate that into rational, logical, adult arguments about merit, skills, “types” of people, etc.—we rationalize why it feels hard—but the more we rationalize, the more our empathy drifts from real customer-centricity.

Now imagine both parties being snobbish and dragging their feet on their respective approaches under the premise of what’s “right” or “professional.” You can see where that will go very quickly. It triggers all sorts of bad things. Suddenly both sides are persuading themselves that their needs are somehow ordained, and resistance is unreasonable.

In general, it is a lot easier to retain trust and goodwill than to attempt to rebuild it when it goes south. In studies, teams with low trust tend to fall back on conflicts over personality, while teams with high trust find it easier to shift the focus to task conflict. Once a client loses faith in our ability to deliver and be transparent—for whatever reason, even when it is “totally their fault”—that will filter how they perceive everything thereafter. Once we lose faith in our client to provide feedback with good intentions, to understand real-world development constraints, or to stay true to the SOW in principle while remaining flexible on details that might slip, that will filter how we perceive their feedback.

A wicked cycle.

Game Design (Engagement Design)

Imagine two wedding planners. In wedding planning you need to force or catalyze all sorts of hard decisions, in sequence, on a deadline, with a TON at stake.

Wedding planner A brings the couple into the process, but anchors it in clear milestones everyone understands, so participation doesn’t become chaos. They make choices explicit, in terms the couple understands. They know budget decisions can sting, so they help the couple face the tradeoffs with care—showing options, explaining what each choice makes possible, and protecting what matters most. They make progress visible in ways that feel inspiring. They meet the couple at their favorite coffee spot. And before the hundreds of little decisions begin, they help the couple name their North Star: what they want the day to feel like and what matters most. That shared compass makes all those spot decisions easier to settle.

Back at HQ, though, WPA is all about getting shit done, dotting every i, and crossing every t. They just don’t expose that machinery to the couple (client).

Wedding planner B is just as competent, but comes from a different philosophy: expose the planner’s own process to the customer. They share the full project plan up front—numbered milestones, vendor dependencies, deposit schedules, and budget line items—and walk the couple through each step in the order the planner needs to work. Decisions arrive when the process calls for them, framed in the planner’s terms: lead times, cost per head, what other couples typically choose. Budget conversations are factual and direct. Progress is tracked as tasks completed and milestones checked off. Nothing is hidden, and on paper it is efficient and professional. But the couple is essentially looking at the planner’s workflow, not at the day they’re trying to create.

Those are objectively different experiences for the customer. You can imagine all sorts of ways that the relationship with WPB will go south. You can also imagine couples that might prefer WPB. But there is something critical here to understand. Wedding planner B WILL have an easier job in terms of context switching between their external approach and internal approach. They are designing the engagement around how they operate internally!

This example surfaces a couple of key points:

In an ideal world, the internal and external are the same thing. That’s everyone’s dream. But it isn’t necessarily best for the client. And it isn’t necessarily the thing most likely to produce the best overall outcomes. You’re forcing your internal approach on the customer. You can “design” the game, and the overall offering, to align these goals in ways that are mutually beneficial.

Both planners are designing the engagement, whether they recognize it or not. Some choices are explicit and intentional; others are implicit, baked into the way the work unfolds. Either way, those choices shape the customer’s experience.

Pivotal Labs did an incredible job here.

They put an offering out in the world that represented what they thought was right for the customer AND what the customer thought was right for the customer—and they were loud and proud about it. Clients weren’t just buying a team of “Pivots” to build software; they were buying an embedded way of working. Pivots paired with the client’s own product, design, and engineering people, shipped the product together, and transferred the practices so the client team could carry on without them. Pivotal called itself a teaching company. Their internal approach was the external game, and the learning was part of the value, not a byproduct of shipping.

Pivotal made its way of working part of the product the client was choosing.

To all my Pivotal friends…you’re a perpetual source of inspiration!

Self-Serving Assumptions

The trap in consulting is assuming that because we believe our way of working is right, the customer will experience it as right for them. But it doesn’t always work that way.

“We Know What’s Best For You”

The first trap is assuming that our preferred way of working is inherently best for the customer. We may favor loose scope, light process, and flexibility because those support the work, suit our team, or reduce overhead. Those may be sound choices. But the customer may experience them as ambiguity, poor visibility, or a lack of control. Calling the approach agile or outcome-focused does not, by itself, make it feel aligned. We may be asking the customer to play our game and describing that as best practice.

“The Customer Is Always Right”

The second trap is treating “the customer is always right” as a mandate to accommodate every request. We may agree to firm dates, precise outcome promises, or specific design directions even when uncertainty, dependencies, or technical realities make them risky. That can preserve goodwill in the moment while hiding tradeoffs, encouraging premature convergence, or weakening the result. We may ask the delivery team to play a game we believe is unwinnable and describe compliance as customer-centered.

Stakeholder reassurance can be a legitimate need in its own right. The problem is disguising it as a requirement for the product outcome, which makes it harder for the team to discuss the actual tradeoff.

“Follow the Money”

The third trap is letting incentives implicitly set the rules of the game, without deeply thinking those incentives through. It shows up in two ways.

The first is not acknowledging incentives at all. Every engagement has them, on both sides. The firm needs margin, utilization, and renewals. The client stakeholder needs to show progress, manage up, and protect their own credibility. But naming them feels awkward or cynical. So everyone talks as if the work were driven purely by the outcome. The incentives don’t go away; they just operate underground.

The second is missing the perverse incentives. A consulting firm may have more incentive to

extend the engagement than to make itself unnecessary say yes to scope changes than to push back on what won’t serve the outcome, produce visible activity than progress the client can feel, or protect the renewal than to deliver bad news early.

A client stakeholder may have more incentive to look in control to their boss than to get the best outcome, or to push risk onto the vendor than to share the uncertainty. Because no one is looking for them, these show up as reasonable-sounding decisions.

None of this requires bad actors; it’s just what the structure rewards. Left unexamined, it makes the first two traps stickier: our methods and margins make “we know what’s best” convenient, while billing and renewals make “the customer is always right” pay. We may end up playing the game the contract rewards and describing it as serving the client.

The Work

This is quintessential cooperative game design: the engagement is a game both parties have to play together, and its design shapes whether they can succeed together. The same components that make a good game apply:

Clear, attainable goals: A shared North Star that captures what the outcome should feel like and what matters most. The hundreds of spot decisions have something to anchor to.

A winnable level of difficulty: Hard enough to be worth playing, achievable enough that both sides believe they can win. Overpromising certainty makes the game unwinnable, while ambiguity with no visible structure makes it feel impossible to play.

Meaningful choices: Tradeoffs made explicit, in the client’s terms, so they have real agency instead of rubber-stamping our process.

Timely feedback and visible progress: Small wins the client can feel, not just milestones checked off.

A compelling narrative: Progress framed around the outcome they’re trying to create, not the machinery of our workflow.

Mastery over time: As with Pivotal, learning is part of the design; both sides should get better at playing together.

Shared goals, different incentives: The client and consultant bring distinct needs, constraints, and incentives, so the rules have to make room for both and be checked for perverse ones.

Trust as the social layer: Honest conversations and goodwill keep the play cooperative. Once trust breaks, every move gets read as adversarial.

The Score

We’ve probably all heard the stories from space and aerospace: a program defines a set of stable capabilities, and the team “spirals” toward them through experimentation, testing, and iteration. Before Apollo could land on the Moon, Project Gemini had to prove that astronauts could survive two weeks in space, work outside the capsule, and rendezvous and dock with another spacecraft in orbit. Then Apollo built up mission by mission: crewed flight in Earth orbit, a trip around the Moon, a lunar module test, a full dress rehearsal, and finally the landing. SpaceX did something similar with reusable rockets, moving from low-altitude test hops to controlled ocean descents to landing boosters on land and on drone ships.

These are storied efforts. But there is a critical game design component to them. Think about how well these stories “sit.” You can just feel the risk reduction involved. You can just feel these capabilities coming to life. You can just FEEL the outcomes. And they typically involve something super tangible that can be tested and measured. We’re not talking stupid story points here, or random “epics.” We’re talking milestones that mean something, and that give meaning to a lot of work. This is an example of a good game and a good scorekeeping method.

OK. Back to reality. Now imagine a Gantt chart with arbitrary phases that don’t really mean anything. No risk reduction. All show. The “% complete” gives you no sense of progress. In fact, it increases the tension. “Oh, great, we are N% closer to figuring out if this thing will work. Will it?”

Side by side:

But there is a critical angle to this. The space teams SHIPPED (with some obvious setbacks, including the Apollo 1 fire, the near-disaster of Apollo 13, and plenty of SpaceX boosters that exploded before one finally landed). There’s nothing worse than a product team that sells its customer on being outcome-centric and iterative, then takes forever to iterate and fails to measure outcomes (or gives itself gimmes all the time and phones it in). In other words, you need to play your side of the game if you’re asking a customer to step up.

A lot of designing good games is about retaining trust and credibility. A while back, I shared a thread about trust that drew on some definitions from Larry Maccherone. Trust is directly related to credibility, reliability, and empathy, and inversely related to apparent self-interest.

Individuals should:

Know what they are talking about and be able to admit when they aren’t sure or don’t know.

Do what they say, and do it quickly. If they can’t do it quickly, they should be able to give a good understanding of when they will be able to start and stop.

Care about the interests, needs, and desires of other people.

Minimize their self-interests. It could be that your self-interests overlap with the interests of other people, so emphasize the interests of others. There is a line between interests or desires and needs, so individuals should not risk their long-term health and safety for others (outside of certain counterexamples).

Trust is critical in cooperative games and touches each of our dimensions. Let’s ground these in our prior discussions to consider what teams actively control across the “good game” dimensions.

So it is not just “the score” and agreeing to the “score.” There are also a lot of emotions and intangibles at play that you need to consider.

Recommendations and Principles