The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Quiet Operator's avatar
Quiet Operator
3h

The identity lens suggests a useful question for any team building its own factory. Ask, "Which part of this system exists because it solves a customer problem, and which part exists because it keeps our role central?" Writing both answers down before the next planning session makes the trade-off easier to discuss without it feeling personal.

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Steve Bissett's avatar
Steve Bissett
5h

Love this perspective. I've been thinking about this for quite a while, particularly how identity defense is showing up in quite a few ways.

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