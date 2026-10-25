The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Todd Ward's avatar
Todd Ward
1d

Thank you for this, John. I've had a year of exactly the kind of self-examination you're describing - job change, plenty of legitimate frustration, and a lot of earnest effort to "fix" my responses to it. This past weekend that work got reinforced from an unexpected direction: the '15 Commitments of Conscious Leadership' on Audible, which sent me down a rabbit hole of honest self-assessment. And then to read your piece today? The timing.

"You may be responding to something genuinely wrong" was permission I didn't know I needed. I'd been diligently reframing a real disappointment, and your point that some frustration is genuine loss - not a regulation failure - gave me back the right to just feel it.

The book's core distinction - above the line (open, curious) vs. below the line (closed, defensive) - has been a useful mirror this weekend. But your piece adds what the book doesn't: the warning that continuous self-improvement can become its own trap. It's remarkably easy to turn inner work into one more standard to fail at - or into fifteen commitments to comply with.

Thank you for writing through the brain fog. It doesn't show.

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UXtopian - Human + AI's avatar
UXtopian - Human + AI
2d

This resonates.

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