Life gets easier when you stop getting pulled into debates over people’s implicit causal claims and start recognizing that many of these conversations are really about values, identity, and worldview. Yours/ours included.

This is difficult because those beliefs can be hurtful, dismissive, or diminishing. And you may have very good reasons to believe the causal claims are wrong. But recognizing what’s happening doesn’t mean agreeing, abandoning rigor, or letting harmful claims go unchallenged. It means having more choice about how you engage, rather than feeling compelled to debate every claim on its empirical merits.

And it takes humility to turn that same lens inward. Our own causal explanations are also shaped by our values, identities, and worldviews. We may be just as invested in defending what we believe as the people whose claims frustrate us. Recognizing this in others is one thing. Recognizing it in ourselves is another.

Four Causality Frames

When talking about individuals, environments, skills, traits (e.g., agency), past experience, company success, etc., it is common to mash up four perspectives.

Causality as a working (often implicit) hypothesis. “We’ve seen this approach work in other companies. We don’t know exactly why it works, but it’s worth trying here.” Causality as identity reinforcement. “I’ve worked with exceptional people. I know what good looks like. The problem here is that we don’t have the same caliber of talent.” Causality as understanding what happened and why it happened. “How much of that company’s success came from its people versus the environment they worked in?” Causality as understanding what changes the odds. “What could we change about our environment to increase the odds of developing exceptional people and achieving exceptional outcomes?”

Perspectives #1, #3, and #4 describe different things we’re trying to do with causal knowledge. Perspective #2 is different: identity and worldview influence all three activities, while also becoming causal factors themselves.

Halos

A lot of management discourse runs roughshod over these categories.

We start with a retrospective explanation of why a successful company succeeded (#3), promote it into a claim about what other companies can do to improve their odds (#4), downplay the extent to which our identities, values, and worldviews shaped the explanation in the first place (#2), and then package the whole thing into a punchy management book full of practical advice and heuristics (#1).

See Rosenzweig’s The Halo Effect, Pfeffer and Sutton’s Hard Facts, Dangerous Half-Truths, and Total Nonsense, Stewart’s The Management Myth, and Weick’s Sensemaking in Organizations.

Vibes

The Tech-vibe-osphere is an especially interesting mix of these four perspectives. People share what worked for them (#3), make claims about what will work for others (#4), and turn those claims into practical advice, tools, and heuristics (#1). All of this is deeply intertwined with identity, worldview, and a belief in the transformative potential of technology (#2).

Importantly, those beliefs aren’t somehow separate from causality. They’re part of it.

Our beliefs about how the world works can help shape the world itself. And when things work out, success can reinforce the entire worldview, not just the particular assumptions that turned out to be useful.

Success validates the doctrine. We succeeded because we embraced the right principles.

Failure validates the doctrine. We failed because we didn’t embrace the principles sufficiently.

Skepticism validates the doctrine. Your resistance demonstrates that you lack the necessary mindset.

See Epstein’s Tech Agnostic, Morozov’s To Save Everything, Click Here, Postman’s Technopoly, and Festinger et al.’s When Prophecy Fails. For examples of these beliefs in situ, see Andreessen’s Techno-Optimist Manifesto, Graham’s How to Make Wealth and Founder Mode, Thiel’s Zero to One, and Altman’s How to Be Successful.

The Classics

But the tension is a lot deeper than shoddy research or vibes. These are classic, foundational tensions:

Explanation doesn’t necessarily produce actionable knowledge. You might understand the unique circumstances that made one organization successful without learning much about how to improve another. Actionable knowledge doesn’t necessarily produce a comprehensive explanation. You might establish that a particular practice improves performance across many organizations without understanding all the mechanisms involved or why one particular organization succeeded. As we explored above in Vibes, worldview and identity aren’t distinct from either explanation and action. They influence which explanations we favor, which questions we ask, what we’re willing to try, and how we respond to evidence. Our beliefs about what causes success can themselves become factors in producing success or failure. Worldview and identity aren’t outside the causal story. They’re active participants in it. People are going to extract heuristics no matter how hard you try to prevent it. People need to make decisions under uncertainty. They can’t wait for comprehensive explanations or definitive evidence before acting. Simplification isn’t necessarily a failure of reasoning. We want clear answers, generalizable principles, and practical advice. But the closer we look, the more we encounter contingencies, interactions, exceptions, and limits to what we can confidently claim.

See Pearl and Mackenzie’s The Book of Why, Cartwright and Hardie’s Evidence-Based Policy, March’s The Ambiguities of Experience, Weick’s Sensemaking in Organizations, and Gigerenzer and Todd’s Ecological Rationality.

SO…

So what can we do about this?

To start, we can be much more aware of the conversation we’re having, and the transition points between the discussions. We can share stories, develop heuristics, and learn from successful companies (and “failed” companies) without pretending we’ve established universal truths. We can recognize that our identities and worldviews are part of the equation. We can’t just magically set that stuff aside.

Finally, there’s a useful interpersonal skill here.

A lot of tech’s sweeping claims about merit, grit, agency, and mindset are closer to secular theology and folk psychology than serious engagements with decades of research. Once you recognize this, you can stop treating every claim as an empirical argument that needs to be debated, dissected, or disproven. You may be trying to establish what causes an outcome, while someone else is defending a worldview, sharing a useful heuristic, or expressing deeply held values.

We can choose to deeply interrogate our own beliefs, but we live and work alongside people who may not share that inclination. Not everyone has the interest, time, or motivation to examine how their worldview shapes what they notice, which explanations they favor, or how they interpret evidence. What we consider intellectual rigor, someone else may experience as needless complication, indecision, or a challenge to something they hold dear.

Rather than trying to win a causal argument that the other person may not even be having, we can become curious about what they believe, why they believe it, and what those beliefs mean to them.

This doesn’t mean abandoning igor. It means recognizing that we can hold ourselves to a high standard of inquiry without assuming everyone else has agreed to participate in the same exercise.