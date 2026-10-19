The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Bob Batcheler's avatar
Bob Batcheler
7d

“Seek first to understand, then to be understood.” Habit 5 from Stephen R. Covey's book, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.

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Paulo André's avatar
Paulo André
2d

"Rather than trying to win a causal argument that the other person may not even be having, we can become curious about what they believe, why they believe it, and what those beliefs mean to them.

This doesn’t mean abandoning igor. It means recognizing that we can hold ourselves to a high standard of inquiry without assuming everyone else has agreed to participate in the same exercise."

Brilliantly put. It's obvious you went through situations like this in your career, and probably do most days. I know I have my fair share of this.

I think the risk, though, is starting to believe you're "better than". Which is exactly where the rest of your post comes as an antidote of sorts. To use a fifty cent word, epistemological humility is an important quality.

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