The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Jason Prunty's avatar
Jason Prunty
Oct 16

Counting OKRs and problem statements as proxies too means an outcome framework can be its own factory. In my nonprofit work it shows up as outcome reports written for funders, and AI makes them cheaper to produce than to read.

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Tomasz Tomaszewski's avatar
Tomasz Tomaszewski
4d

Ten years later and AI just made the feature factory faster :D. Do you see many teams using it to actually get out of it?

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