The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Matthew Mamet's avatar
Matthew Mamet
Oct 11

I would push on the HR half. If the contract lives only in the employee's head, every belonging program writes more terms into it, and the breach lands harder when the exit comes.

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Matt Donovan's avatar
Matt Donovan
Oct 15

The shared observations could also help the team agree on what improvement would look like before trying a change and could give them something concrete to learn from together, even while they still have different explanations for the problem. Very helpful!

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