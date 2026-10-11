In other posts, I’ve written about the distinction between “the work” and “the workplace.” I want to dig a little more into what makes workplaces unique.

It is not naïve to seek autonomy, mastery, and purpose at work. Given how much of our lives we spend working, it would be strange not to.

The seductive mistake, however, is to assume that companies function like families, guilds, unions, friendships, expeditions, sports teams, congregations, neighborhoods, or communities. Humans organize themselves in all sorts of interesting ways, each with its own purpose, expectations, obligations, and peculiarities.

Institutional theorists Roger Friedland and Robert Alford argued that different institutions have different “central logics.” A family, company, profession, and community may overlap, but they demands different things (from us), and make different promises in return.

Companies are unusual.

They can provide us with meaningful work, friendships, belonging, opportunities to grow, and, importantly, money to put food on the table. But they also combine several features that complicate our relationships within them.

Our livelihood, career, and reputation are at stake. So high stakes.

Relationships are temporary, uncertain, and often not of our choosing.

Power and influence (and protection) are unevenly distributed.

Performance and accountability are open to competing interpretations.

We can survive without resolving a conflict (e.g., “lay low” or “wait it out”).

What protects an individual may harm the team.

Leaving is possible, but rarely without cost.

This is why companies are not especially well suited to providing unconditional support, lasting membership, or the kind of mutual obligation and reciprocity we might reasonably expect from other relationships. When we imagine companies as families (or teams, pirate ships, professional communities, or congregations), we transpose expectations the institution simply cannot reliably fulfill.

Denise Rousseau calls this a psychological contract, which she defines as “an individual’s beliefs regarding the terms and conditions of a reciprocal exchange agreement.” Because the contract exists in the mind of the employee, it can feel binding even when unwritten or not shared by the organization. A breach can therefore feel like betrayal even when no formal promise was broken.

Well-meaning HR teams and leaders may work tirelessly to create environments of inclusion, engagement, belonging, and psychological safety. That work matters. It can make companies far more humane. The care and relationships can be real. But none of this makes the bargain unconditional. It remains shaped by economics, incentives, unequal power, and the ever-present possibility of exit. The more a company feels like a community, the easier it is to forget the limits of the institution underneath it.

There is a lot of talk about agency, and especially being “high agency.” That may help us improvise, and roll with the punches. But it does not magically change the calculus of company work. The imbalance of power and the cost of leaving remain. The relationship is still conditional.

We also place expectations on ourselves that we cannot reliably fulfill. We can come to see our inability to resolve contradictions built into the institution as a kind of self-betrayal. When the bargain breaks down, the sense of betrayal can turn inward as a kind of self-gaslighting. We beat ourselves up for “caring too much,” staying too long, failing to speak up, failing to leave.

This is where healthy ambivalence helps. We can let the work and the relationships matter without expecting the institution (and the humans representing the institution in various ways) to promise more than it can.

Simone de Beauvoir wrote about the ambiguity of being both free and constrained.

Let us try to assume our fundamental ambiguity. It is in the knowledge of the genuine conditions of our life that we must draw our strength to live and our reason for acting.

We can act, but we always do so within conditions we did not choose or control. Something similar is true here. Work can be genuinely meaningful, and the workplace can remain a conditional bargain. Neither cancels the other out.

Most of us will work for decades. Across that time, we may have several “work lives.” The work itself may follow different arcs and change as we do. We may spend only a few years at a particular workplace, or perhaps a decade. Keeping that difference in view creates a certain freedom, even some levity. A workplace can matter deeply without becoming the whole story. It is one place where the work happens for a while.

And some lighter material… after The Standard Setter, I wanted to follow up with another curious character….

The Case-by-Caser

May I present to you: “The Case-by-Caser.” By repeatedly asking for specifics, they can make any problem not their fault, and any systemic issue magically disappear.

The tactic here is very simple. No matter the problem, keep pushing people to give “specific examples” until you’ve narrowed and flattened the thing down to something innocuous that can ideally be pinned on an individual, or a small group of individuals, or a concrete next step.

The Case-by-Caser makes it very clear that no systemic issues, or anything uncomfortable or messy, will be tolerated. The burden of proof falls completely on the reporter. Anything that doesn’t comport with some arbitrary (and safe) version of specificity will be summarily chastised and challenged.

The beauty of the CBC’s tactic is that, on the surface, specific observations are valuable (especially if you stick with observations and don’t label them). They are salient. They help people grapple with what they are experiencing. The right tactic is to surface broad/diverse observations, and then grapple with sense-making together. Act through “the problem.”

A problem that has stuck around is most certainly impervious to simply reporting a “specific example.” You have to foster a situation where the team can move beyond sweeping statements to something more “tangible,” but that isn’t a switch you just turn on/off.

So asking passes the sniff test.

With the CBC....

The problem is in the complete lack of coherence in their approach.

The definition of specific is completely arbitrary. When it comes to a vague strategy and someone calling that out, they are “uncomfortable with uncertainty!” “Why do you need all of these details?” Yet when it comes to a problem, somehow the tables are turned and you need to define the specifics. Strategy vibes are fine. Problem vibes are not fine.

Why is this effective? No one ever got fired for asking for specific examples. Plenty of people have gotten fired for trying to talk about systemic, messy problems.

So the CBC has a 100% self-sealing tactic. There’s a hard-to-parse undercurrent of fear and doubt. “What’s a specific example?” How do you answer that?

Whenever there’s a problem, the Case-by-Caser confidently points to the fact that they’ve addressed “all specific problems,” and they have a self-sealing argument to their boss.

Is there any way to beat the CBC at their own game? Probably not, especially if they have more positional power than you do. They can always ask for another example.

Stop trying to win the argument. Ask yourself what intervention you can actually make that has some chance of changing the system. You don’t necessarily need the CBC to agree with your diagnosis to start acting on what you’re seeing. Sometimes the most expensive mistake is believing you need permission from the person denying the pattern before you can do anything about the pattern.