The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Jeff Bailey's avatar
Jeff Bailey
Oct 3

They’re close friends with windbags like The Powerpointist & The Bulllshit Artist. 🤝

They’ll whip up fifty slides with three in the appendix. Prepare youself with the mute button, because they’re reading you the eye chart. 👀

https://jeffbailey.us/blog/2024/08/23/death-by-1000-cuts-10-word-buffer-overflow/#windbags

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Giulio Famiglietti's avatar
Giulio Famiglietti
Oct 11

I've seen this distinction in operations. Setting ambitious targets is perfectly reasonable, but a leader also needs to ask what has to change to make those targets achievable. If the answer is always "work harder" rather than better processes, clearer priorities or additional resources, the team eventually pays the price.

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