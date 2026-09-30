The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Geordie Keitt's avatar
Geordie Keitt
Sep 30

One time I wrote a private note to the Big Boss describing the general frustrations of the team, and he pulled the whole group together and read it out loud to them. His explicit message was “I never want you to complain again, working here is a privilege and if you don’t like it get out.” And I was quickly fired. Spokesperson Trap to a tee.

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Darin Fox's avatar
Darin Fox
Oct 15

I work mostly with deep subject matter experts, and your career traps are encountered quite often.

Referring to these strengths and virtues as also leading to traps is spot on. For many of us, including experts, many of our greatest strengths, when overused or misused, can become obstacles.

Experts recognise patterns and exceptions that aren't obvious to everyone else. They notice something isn't quite right long before there's enough evidence to convince others. So they raise the concern, and nothing happens. They raise it again.

Eventually the discussion sometimes changes from whether the expert might actually be right to why they're being so negative, difficult, or unwilling to move forward.

Experts have responsibility here too. Being 100% right is only half the job. They need to know their audience, choose their timing, and learn how to communicate concerns without sounding like they're simply resisting change.

But I think there's an organisational side to this as well. There has always been a diversity of thought argument in my mind when it comes to getting experts and decision-makers to work together more effectively.

What can organisations do to ensure the experts best equipped to recognise emerging problems can do so without any concern that raising them won't lead to a career trap? There are definitely steps organisations can take, but they often don't. Instead, they put the entire onus on the experts to alter their communications approach. Or stop including them and reinforcing the trap.

Because in my experience, eventually, experts learn to stop raising concerns. Or leave.

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