In this post, I’m going to share ten career traps thoughtful people often find themselves ensnared in.

I’ve found myself in every one of these traps over the years, so I speak from experience. I’ve also watched some of the most thoughtful (and experienced) people I know fall into them, even when they “knew better.” Or perhaps partly because they knew better. As sports coaches sometimes say, we go where we’re looking.

Every trap below begins with a strength or virtue. Curiosity. Empathy. Courage. Helpfulness. Sensitivity. Intellectual honesty. A willingness to question. A desire to make things better. The ability to see patterns other people miss.

What makes these traps interesting is that they usually start innocently enough. You get pulled in through some combination of your strengths, your weaknesses, and your strengths becoming weaknesses.

It isn’t that we have no agency. We do. The hard part is figuring out where the inflection point actually is. In hindsight, it can look obvious. In the moment, it often isn’t.

I’ve recently learned how much patterns, and naming the traps, can help. The trick is figuring out your tripwire: the saveable moment. You have to rehearse it before you’re in the thick of it. Find a friend to help. Plaster your wall with reminders (just off camera).

The Volunteer Trap

When your radar for problems renders you illegible.

aka “What did we hire them to do again?”

You sense incoherence, and you’re eager to help, so you self-volunteer to help out. Or you’re invited to help by people who sense your willingness to help. Many of these problems are not officially part of the mental model for your job (though they may obliquely block your job). They’re lingering problems, and there’s a reason they’ve stuck around. But your optimism and general belief in humanity, seduces you into believing this time it could be different. People are gracious at first. They are relieved, and even invite you in. Then you’re “doing things” people don’t generally understand and can’t explain.

Gradually, you become the figurehead for problems you’ve waded into, and when layoffs come, people “don’t get what you do.”

Saveable moment: You notice you’re stepping into a problem because you can see it and care about it, but it’s not clear who else is willing to own it, support it, or have your back when it gets messy.

See also:

The Spokesperson Trap . Stepping into a messy, orphaned problem can make you the person associated with it. “What’s going on with X?”

The Canary Trap. Taking responsibility for problems others avoid can pull more and more of your attention toward what is broken. People might actually use you as an early-detection system.

The Curiosity Trap

“We Want a Fresh Perspective, Just Not That Fresh.”

People are curious. They seek you out. They tell other people that you’ve been chatting “So I was talking to Cutler about this…”

But they’re only pulling out the parts they already agree with and scratch the curiosity itch. They fish for the actionable bits, can’t find them because you never really had a reference point, and you get pegged as “all talk” even if you were offering solutions. Alas, they didn’t interpret them as solutions because they didn’t match their version of solutions (to you, they were).

Someone who was validating you with their curiosity is now turning on you, and the message that “leader doesn’t like X” starts to spread. Your other relationships suffer. What drew them in—the outside voice, the person offering something new—ultimately becomes a source of threat.

Saveable moment: Someone keeps coming back for your perspective, but you notice they are mostly extracting the parts that fit what they already believe.

See also:

The Thinking in Public Trap . People may seek an outside perspective, then recoil when that perspective comes with visible complexity and unresolved edges.

The “Let’s Admit We Don’t Know” Trap. A fresh perspective often exposes uncertainty that people were hoping the fresh perspective would resolve. “I thought you could fix this, and now you’re asking questions?!”

The Defender Trap

When you jump to defend, but end up becoming the focus of the fight.

aka “Why are they standing up for people who are obviously wrong?”

You see someone, or a group of people, being ostracized or typecast, and it triggers a need to defend, push back, and come to the rescue. Voice the other side. Challenge bias. You hold on to the idea that it’s a misunderstanding and try to win people over with more information. That comes across as naive and difficult to parse (“I don’t get why they’re standing up for the people who are OBVIOUSLY to blame!”). In the version of the world the antagonizers inhabit, this is a sign of weakness. You become a sponge for people’s anxiety from all sides. Lose sleep. Start being a jerk yourself. It becomes us vs. them, you attract allies who are on people’s shit list, and you’re “so negative.” By that point, you’re also part of the problem because you have trouble offering generous interpretations of people’s behavior. What started as a misunderstanding, is too far gone.

Saveable moment: You notice yourself moving from “I want to make sure this person is being interpreted fairly” to “I need to prove these people are wrong.”

See also:

The Spokesperson Trap . Defending someone else’s position can make you the most visible carrier of it.

The Canary Trap. Staying inside a conflict long enough can turn hyper-vigilance into a way of operating.

The “Let’s Admit We Don’t Know” Trap

When your comfort with uncertainty gets mistaken for reluctance, perfectionism, or lack of conviction.

aka “Why are they making this so complicated?”

It’s OK to be uncertain. What really gets you is when people say it’s figured out, and it isn’t. So you ask questions, and seemingly innocent questions challenge the status quo. You get branded a perfectionist, a skeptic. All theory. Not realistic. Once the criticisms or “constructive advice” starts rolling in, you sure START sounding like a perfectionist. You defend your pragmatism with altruism, and your bias for action with apparent reticence. You’re spending most of time trying to defend your feedback and questions vs. actually getting answers. The more defensive you get, the more you’re actually part of the incoherence. What started as a leader choosing to gloss over the inconvenient parts of the story, becomes an all-out assault on your reality and your dignity.

Saveable moment: You have asked the question once or twice, and instead of answering it, people start giving you feedback about how you are asking it.

See also:

The Right But Early Trap . Admitting uncertainty often means noticing weak signals before others are ready to take them seriously.

The Thinking in Public Trap. Showing what remains unresolved can be mistaken for not having a point of view.

The “Thinking in Public” Trap

When showing your reasoning process gets mistaken for not having a point of view.

aka “Can we just get to the answer?”

aka “Do they ever just land the plane?”

You break things apart and rebuild them. You take joy in refining ideas with holding your ideas loosely and being willing to crush them. You’re comfortable with holding multiple competing ideas at once. That produces stellar results, especially when you’re able to control your groove and audience, until it becomes your shtick. Over time, you’re known for going deep, and seeing both sides, not driving action. Your thorough, thoughtful, and heartfelt narratives get compared against simple ones. Holding multiple perspectives reads as lack of conviction, and “how can we make this actionable?” follows you even when you self-identify as having conviction and having a bias for action.

As with other loops, soon you’re investing a ton of energy defending yourself from the typecasting, over-compensating, and suddenly you’ve gone from “strategic”, to “they go way too deep all the time,” to “they seem to be selling all the time.” You become self-conscious thinking in public or sharing your mad-scientist vibe.

Saveable moment: You notice that people are reacting to the shape of your thinking more than the substance of it.

See also:

The “Let’s Admit We Don’t Know” Trap . Showing the unfinished parts of your reasoning (even if it is super fun for you, and some people are fans) can look like indecision.

The Curiosity Trap. People may enjoy your perspective until the complexity behind it stops being easy to consume.

The Right But Early Trap

aka “Why are they making such a big deal out of this?”

You pick it up earlier, and it bothers you earlier. You’re strong at signal detection and taxed by attention gating. To you, calling it out is the solution. To them, “it’s easy to poke holes in things.” You raise a weak signal, and people react as if you’d asked to change the strategy. It accumulates, you get typecast, and your restraint cracks. Right != right now. And with nowhere for the signal to go, you keep pushing.

Saveable moment: You have raised the weak signal, people have heard it, and nothing is happening.

See also:

The Canary Trap . Detecting weak signals over and over can leave you scanning for the next one.

The “Let’s Admit We Don’t Know” Trap. Sometimes the signal you are trying to protect is simply that the situation is less settled than everyone says.

The Spokesperson Trap

aka “Everyone told me this privately.”

People share their tension with you, and you see a pattern across them. But then the question is: who’s voicing this? You end up voicing it, even when you try to create a forum for them. Then even the people who shared their concerns back away. They’re fine voicing it to you, just not being associated with you. It becomes your burden. And then suddenly your call-to-arms. This is the worst of all worlds in a sense. You fail at helping others have a voice AND begin to jeopardize the cause yourself. And if you taunt the elephant in the room, suddenly you’re wrapped up as a spokesperson for “Something no one else is describing.”

Saveable moment: Someone says something important to you privately, and you immediately start thinking about how to surface it.

See also:

The Defender Trap . Once the issue gets attached to you, criticism of the issue can become criticism of you.

The Volunteer Trap. Many spokespersons started out as people trying to help with a problem no one else owned.

The Workplace Identity Trap

When your experience in one workplace starts to feel like a verdict on your entire professional identity.

aka “Why do I do this anyway?”

Instead of identifying as a designer, you identify as “design at X.” A manager’s validation means “I did a good job.” A leader listening means “they believe in me.” When you fail there, it’s an identity threat. Even small comments send you into a spiral instead of a “shrug, oh well.” As your insecurity grows, so does the need to be validated by THIS environment, THESE people, and THE culture. It is a drift as old as time. What should be seen as a healthy arc across many companies over decades becomes a verdict on your abilities. Meanwhile, no one will be working in this company in 3-5 years.



Saveable moment: A piece of workplace feedback starts changing how you feel about the work itself.

See also:

The “Game Is All I Know” Trap . The more local validation matters, the more tempting it becomes to reshape yourself around what the environment rewards.

The Canary Trap. Enough cycles of conflict and exhaustion can turn “this place is hard for me” into “maybe I’m the problem.”

The “Game Is All I Know” Trap

aka “Wait, which part of this is actually me?”

aka “I don’t know how not to do this anymore.”

You learn to adapt, to play the game, at great expense, and you get good at it. You get rewarded for it. You’re playing the game with pride and dignity. It goes well for you, which is the problem. Your ability to mask effortlessly hides the fact that your core identity and life-force is hurting. You rise, showing your cards gets riskier, and you get more guarded at work and at home. Trapped by your own accommodations, until accommodation becomes your identity. This is a cousin of the work identity vs. workplace identity puzzle mentioned above, but it is extreme because your workplace identity isn’t even a playful dance around “the rules.” It has seeped into your identity all the way through.

Saveable moment: Playing the game gets easy.

See also:

The Workplace Identity Trap . Adaptation gets dangerous when succeeding in one environment starts defining who you are.

The Thinking in Public Trap. The better you get at presenting the acceptable version of your thinking, the harder it can become to show the messier version at all.

The Canary Trap

The more sensitive you are to what’s wrong, the more likely you are to become consumed by detecting it.

aka “The canary always dies.”

It starts off great. Full force, a lot of attention, a bit of a platform. The more you notice, the less coherent the company becomes, and the less coherent the company becomes, the more you notice. The more you fight. Flame up, flame out. On to the next company.

Saveable moment: You realize you are spending more time tracking the company’s incoherence than doing the work you came there to do.

See also:

The Right But Early Trap. Being early over and over can train you to stay on alert for what everyone else is missing.

The Workplace Identity Trap. Repeated flameouts can make an environmental pattern feel like a personal verdict.

Conclusion

The point isn’t to avoid all of these traps. You probably won’t.

The point is to notice them early enough that you still have your wits about you.

Before you’re exhausted. Before you’re defending your identity. Before every interaction feels loaded. Before you’ve spent so much cognitive energy on the situation that perspective itself starts to disappear.

That’s the saveable moment.

When you can still ask:

What is actually happening here?

What am I trying to protect?

What happens if I do nothing?

What happens if I step back?

Once the trap has fully closed, those questions get much harder to answer. You’re inside the thing, spending energy just trying to make sense of it.

So the work is not becoming less thoughtful, less sensitive, less helpful, less curious, or less willing to care. It is learning to recognize the moment when those strengths are starting to pull you somewhere you may not actually want to go.