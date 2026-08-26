A transition week with back to school and some other (soon to be shared) exciting news. To tide folks over until next week…

I was active on Twitter for a long time. I likely met many of you during that time. I recently collected 50 threads and 500 tweets (many with images) in this simple viewer.

Check it out for a blast from ye olde Twitter.

I also made this strategy prompts activity for teams hoping to get good strategy conversations going. Give it a try with your team! Let me know how it went.

Remember, a real strategy should contain propositions that challenge something we would otherwise take for granted. The real test is doing the activity in multiplayer mode.

Until next week.