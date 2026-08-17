The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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ExpectBetter's avatar
ExpectBetter
21h

Yes, yes, yes, yes, ....

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Stefan Wolpers's avatar
Stefan Wolpers
1d

Funny; just finished an article on "The Folly of Tokenmaxxing, or What AI Learns About Legacy Organizations That Agile Already Knows"… 🙂

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