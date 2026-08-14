The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Ron Bronson's avatar
Ron Bronson
2d

I have been thinking about this a lot and I think it stems largely from orgs not baking the time for this kind of reflection. You also need someone internal who can facilitate and uncover those connections and that's even more unusual.

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Benjamim Castell's avatar
Benjamim Castell
10h

"No one retros the framework" is the line I would put on a wall.

There is a structural reason for it. The framework is usually the instrument the retro is conducted with, not something that can be placed inside it, and nobody in the room is funded to question the instrument.

The economics keep it that way. One hundred-person train running four PI planning events a year costs somewhere around $800,000 once you count the rented hall, the flights, the catering, and a hundred engineers not writing code for two days. That number rarely enters a prioritization conversation, because the ceremony is filed as overhead rather than as a bet, and overhead never has to compete for anything. It is exempt from precisely the tension you are describing.

Your mad libs work on it, though. "No one debates that ___ is important, and that is part of the problem. It is fun. It feels productive. Saying yes is a well-worn habit." That reads truer about the quarterly planning event than about most of the features people argue over inside it.

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