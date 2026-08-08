The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Kevin Kononenko's avatar
Kevin Kononenko
8h

I really enjoyed this. If there were iron clad rules that worked, we wouldn't need so many words spilled on it. If anything, this was a lot for me to process all in one post.

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Daniel Danilov's avatar
Daniel Danilov
15h

Yeah, the bad habits half is well covered at my end. I've got 20 automations running and one of them is at 5,000 words now, with a July exception, an August exception, and a bug flag from yesterday all stacked on the original. If I was writing it by hand I'd have given up and rewritten it ages ago. Going to do that instead of patching it again.

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