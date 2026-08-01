The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Waqas Sheikh's avatar
Waqas Sheikh
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"If what you are mapping is incoherent, don’t fall in love with the map"

John, this feels like a very important reminder for those who pride themselves in playing leadership roles when it comes to mapping and building coherence. It connects well to your point later in this essay around not seeking perfect coherence, at the risk of reinforcing a map that can not change.

I have been thinking a lot about AI context management these days, and came to a similar conclusion recently. More coherent organizations tend to have less explicit, legible context - because they don't need it. This can be in stark contrast to less coherent orgs that may be swimming in strategy, decision, alignment, operational, etc. artifacts that are borne out of necessity. In some sense, both types of orgs have "blind spots" when it comes to how they might equip their AI systems with context.

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