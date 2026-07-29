The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Valentina's avatar
Valentina
3dEdited

I think it depends on what they’re aiming for.

If their goal is to drive change inside a company, then they have to learn to play office politics and pretend to be each of those five species when needed.

If their goal is to move into a different quadrant, then I’d probably reduce the importance they assign to work and limit the exposure to the rooms where decisions get made. On the one hand, they see fewer imperfections; on the other, they spend less time obsessing over them.

If their goal is simply to be happy at work… then this is probably my most genuine piece of advice: make peace with the idea that work will never fully provide that, because that’s not what work is for. I’ve been thinking about this a lot lately. Maybe it’s just resentment talking, but I increasingly feel that millennials were sold this idea that the job should be an extension of yourself, a core part of your identity. I’m no longer convinced that’s the only, or even the healthiest way to think about it.

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rumon carter's avatar
rumon carter
2d

Having learned the term a while ago, I’m sitting again with the term “overfunctioning” as I think - with great support and compassion - about your border collies. Most especially about their internal talk track to stop trying to herd everyone. Because perhaps the herd will always need herding - at least by degrees - and perhaps herding is precisely what they are encoded to do. If so - and regardless, from a place of care - my advice to collies is to make sure they’re taking care of themselves, resting when they can, fuelling themselves healthfully, because their job is an endurance sport, and they’re going to be running, again, tomorrow …

Beyond that, I’d offer up Honey Dacanay and her in-development Field Guide to (better) represent answers: https://honeydacanay.ca/field-guide.html.

Cheers for another thoughtful and provocative post, John. That one hit rather hard.

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