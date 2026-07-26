The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Bertus Kock's avatar
Bertus Kock
1d

This resonated with me, particularly the distinction between capabilities and roles. One thought that came to mind is that there may be an even deeper layer beneath capability movement: the topology of cognition itself.

Your post shows how capabilities move between people, teams, tools and organizations. I wonder whether AI is simultaneously changing where cognitive functions reside. Memory, retrieval, synthesis, translation and even explanation are increasingly being externalized into AI, while humans shift toward judgment, framing and value selection. In other words, AI isn't just redistributing capabilities—it is rewiring the cognitive topology that produces those capabilities.

That might also explain one of the concerns you raise around apprenticeship. Perhaps organizations don't lose expertise simply because intermediate tasks disappear, but because novices no longer perform the intermediate cognitive transformations that historically built judgment. The output survives, but the pathway that reproduced the capability gradually erodes.

It makes me wonder whether the next question alongside "Where is expertise becoming embedded?" is "Where is cognition becoming embedded?" That feels like an important lens for understanding the long-term organizational effects of AI.

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Andrew LPT's avatar
Andrew LPT
2d

Great reflection! I think loops are more like spirals - in two dimensions (time and pattern), there is definitely a return to the same point in the pattern, but in a third dimension (knowledge? granularity?) there has been progression. Same, same, but different!

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