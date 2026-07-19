The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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State of Play's avatar
State of Play
1d

Thanks for this — the equation formalizes something usually left implicit, and I'd push a little on "the jury is genuinely still out." That's true at the level of any one worker, but the base rate isn't actually open: across the adoption data I track, returns concentrate hard among the minority of organizations that already had governance and data discipline in place before the tool arrived — in operations right now, something like three-quarters of the financial gains flow to the top fifth of adopters. That's not a verdict on any individual's fate, but it does mean concentration is the default outcome absent a deliberate mechanism to prevent it, which is exactly why the denominator has to be engineered, not assumed.

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Geordie Keitt's avatar
Geordie Keitt
2d

The denominator at zero is a failure mode of far more than this equation

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