The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marko Bekavac's avatar
Marko Bekavac
1d

AI is just a tool or just a weapon, regardless of whether the user is aware of it or not.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Cutler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture