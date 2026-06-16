The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Lindsay's avatar
Lindsay
3d

First of all, Happy Birthday!

Post caught my eye because it sits so closely to my work. My initial reaction to it is that I wonder if mirrors and mirroring are complements rather than alternatives.

In organizations, I rarely see value in a mirror that claims to reveal "the truth." But I do see value in collective mirrors that make differences in interpretation visible.

Those differences are not reality. They are perspectives on reality. Yet comparing them often reveals why capable teams experience friction, rework, repeated escalation, or inconsistent follow-through.

The mirror creates a shared object for inquiry. The mirroring creates the conditions for people to feel heard while exploring it together.

Perhaps the challenge is not choosing between mirrors and mirroring, but designing processes that combine both.

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Brent Harrison's avatar
Brent Harrison
2d

Lived this on both sides = transparency in semi-toxic cultures is two-tiered. Underlings surface the truth and absorb erratic consequences; leaders signal openness but reserve the right to judge harshly when it arrives. Real pressure on execs to be "tough" quietly maintains that asymmetry, even when individually well-meaning.

John, Happy Birthday! Embrace your gray. Experience, pattern recognition, and hopefully wisdom serves you and everyone in your sphere well.

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