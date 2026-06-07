The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Anthony Joyes's avatar
Anthony Joyes
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Apposite and timely for me; I'm just formulating a business operating system (change) that gives agency without giving away necessary security - the question posed to me was, “The landscape is changing so fast it’s hard to know what to focus on.” So, the question we need to ask ourselves is - "What would need to be true for this to be safe, trusted and valuable?"

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