The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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andi 🫠's avatar
andi 🫠
16h

I appreciate the framing of self-care as a reflective and relational practice.

One thing I'd add to the discussion is that helping is itself a form of power, which is why helping can cause so much trouble and why I often work with leaders to get out of the helping habit.

Rachel Remen says it beautifully in her essay Helping, Fixing, or Serving?: "Helping is not a relationship between equals. A helper may see others as weaker than they are, needier than they are, and people often feel this inequality. The danger in helping is that we may inadvertently take away from people more than we could ever give them; we may diminish their self-esteem, their sense of worth, integrity or even wholeness." (https://www.dailygood.org/story/218/helping-fixing-or-serving-rachel-naomi-remen-md/)

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