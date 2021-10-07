I am a big believer in teams having a suitably detailed, one year rolling roadmap at the ready. The trick? Suitably detailed roadmap items.

Think of it as progressively disclosing options/solutions.

For Far-Off Things…

A persona and high level focus will suffice.

Key Persona: Accountants at Tier 3 accounts

High Level Focus: Faster and less error-prone monthly reconciliation

For Near-Future Things…

We layer in some key measures.

Key Persona: Accountants at Tier 3 accounts

High Level Focus: Faster and less error-prone monthly reconciliation

Key Measure(s):

90th percentile time to account reconciliation Current 5.3 days Goal, <4 days

Secondary: error rates (to be researched)

For Next-Up Things…

We add some potential options to try.

Key Persona: Accountants at Tier 3 accounts

High Level Focus: Faster and less error-prone monthly reconciliation

Key Measure(s):

90th percentile time to account reconciliation Current 5.3 days Goal, <4 days

Secondary: error rates (to be researched)

Options to Try:

Improve model for automatic categorization

Improve UX to help accountants scan transactions

Improve UX around "request for clarification"

Improved Education! "the product kind of works already!"

Research collaboration models in the larger Tier 3 accounts that may be responsible for a lot of the longer process times

For Things Happening Now…

We add a prioritized option.

Key Persona: Accountants at Tier 3 accounts

High Level Focus: Faster and less error-prone monthly reconciliation

Key Measure(s):

90th percentile time to account reconciliation Current 5.3 days Goal, <4 days

Secondary: error rates (to be researched)

Options to Try:

Improve model for automatic categorization

Improve UX to help accountants scan transactions

Improve UX around "request for clarification"

Improved Education! "the product kind of works already!"

Research collaboration models in the larger Tier 3 accounts that may be responsible for a lot of the longer process times

Prioritized Option