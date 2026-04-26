The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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AjitD's avatar
AjitD
4d

You manage to put into words the things that I have always felt but never been able to express clearly

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Christian Blunden's avatar
Christian Blunden
4d

this is such a well written article! I agree you have given me language to describe things I have had to in-eligantly explain on consulting gigs to clients of why I am challenging the status quo.

I love the phrase "carry the weight of complexity"

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