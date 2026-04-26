You ask a hard question in a meeting and someone hears negativity. You name a risk and you’re a pessimist. You push on a plan because you think the team can handle it, and people wonder why you’re not on board.

Or maybe you’re on the other side. You’re trying to keep the team moving. You’re holding the group together through uncertainty. And then someone starts poking holes, surfacing risks, pulling the conversation into the weeds. You think: we were aligned. Why are you making this harder?

Both of these people think they’re being optimistic. Both of them are probably right. And both of them are probably fooling themselves about something.

I’ve been thinking about this for a while. Not just because it happens to me, but because I’ve watched it play out everywhere. I’ve written before about how experienced people who ask lots of questions get silenced, and how that silence compounds over time. But I’ve also watched the questioners use their questions as weapons, and I think we need to talk about that too.

Someone on LinkedIn put one side of it perfectly: “I’ve probably been called negative my whole career, mostly by people less invested in the outcome than I was. I don’t bother listing obstacles to a future I don’t believe in. That part is my optimism.” (Sean Coon) I get that. But it’s not the whole story. Because sometimes “you’re being negative” is a self-sealing argument where defending yourself proves the accusation.

And sometimes it’s accurate. The hard part is telling the difference.

Two kinds of optimism

There are two kinds of optimism that get confused all the time.

The first is outcome optimism . “We’ll get there.” It protects morale. It keeps people moving. It holds the group together when things are uncertain. It’s valuable.

The second is capability optimism. “We can figure this out.” It shows up as pressure-testing, naming risks, going deep on what could go wrong. Not because you doubt the team, but because you trust the team enough to handle the truth.

Both are real optimism, but they protect different things. Outcome optimism protects momentum. Capability optimism protects the quality of the plan. Teams need both.

I’ve explored a version of this as the “just” and “but” polarity. “Just do it” people favor action and simplification. “But what about...” people favor questioning and context. Neither is wrong. But when one dominates, the other gets pathologized.

There’s research on this I find useful. Psychologist Julie Norem studied people she calls “defensive pessimists.” These are people who mentally rehearse what could go wrong before a high-stakes situation. Not because they’re anxious wrecks, but because that’s how they perform best. When you force them to “stay positive,” they actually do worse.

And the reverse is true too. People who naturally stay upbeat perform worse when you make them dwell on risks. Both work. The problem starts when one group insists the other is doing it wrong.

But most workplaces only reward the first kind. The second kind, the probing, the questioning, the sitting in discomfort, gets read as doubt. As negativity. As not being a team player. Someone else nailed it: “Constructive optimism often gets read as negativity because it names the work honestly. ‘I think we can ship this, and here’s what has to be true’ gets heard as hesitancy.” (Eric Culus)

The system punishes it too

It’s not just interpersonal.

Organizations structurally punish the second kind of optimism. Saying “we can be better” implies something isn’t good already. That’s threatening. Pointing out improvements gets treated as a threat to whoever built the current thing.

Certain roles get cast as the negative ones by default. One finance leader told me he learned early to financially prove why a stakeholder’s idea is good, even when he immediately spotted issues, just to avoid being cast as the pessimist. A data leader said the same: “We’re another team that tends to get branded as naysayers.” Eventually, people just stop saying anything. Not because they don’t see the problems. Because the cost of naming them is too high.

And then there’s gender. The same words, the same tone, the same level of directness, and it lands completely differently depending on who says it. One commenter cut straight to it: “It’s called being a woman. We are always negative apparently even when we are optimistic.” And it doesn’t land the same for everyone.

The angry optimist

Someone told me that it’s the optimists who are angry all the time, because they can imagine how things could be. I think that’s right. The frustration isn’t about tone. It’s about the gap between what’s possible and what’s happening.

And if you’re someone who naturally holds multiple perspectives at once, that gap is exhausting. You’re carrying the weight of complexity while everyone around you wants a simpler story.

And this cuts both ways. Each side has a process allergy to the other. The capability optimist introduces uncertainty, sits in discomfort, probes assumptions. To the outcome optimist, that registers as “something is wrong.” The outcome optimist smooths things over, offers quick reassurance, radiates let’s-move-on energy. To the capability optimist, that registers as avoidance. Each side’s process is the other side’s allergen.

I’ve seen this play out as the “you’re making this too complicated” problem. One person’s exploration is another person’s analysis paralysis. And because these are felt reactions, not just intellectual disagreements, they’re hard to override with logic alone. You can’t just explain your way out of it.

Climbing mode and base-camp mode

The best teams I’ve seen don’t resolve this tension. They sequence it.

Think about elite performance environments. Competitive sailing, special forces, surgical teams. These groups are brutally candid when the situation calls for it. They challenge each other, poke holes, refuse to smooth things over. And then they shift gears. They commit. They stabilize. They execute.

Linda Hill spent a decade studying leaders of innovation at places like Pixar and Google. She put it simply: “Innovation rarely happens unless you have both diversity and conflict.” Not brainstorming where everyone suspends judgment. Actual heated, constructive arguments. She called it creative abrasion. The teams that felt comfortable but never fought stayed good, never great. The discomfort was the point.

The key is that everyone knows which mode they’re in. In base camp, you debate. You pressure-test the route, argue about the weather, challenge assumptions. That’s where the hard questions belong. On the climb, you execute. You commit and move.

The friction in most workplaces isn’t that people disagree about which mode is better. It’s that they’re in different modes at the same time without realizing it. One person is in base-camp mode, stress-testing and probing. Another is in climbing mode, committed and pushing forward. And they’re both confused about why the other person isn’t being helpful. I’ve called this the drivers vs. fixers problem.

When one mindset dominates, it creates self-reinforcing loops of exclusion. The drivers think the fixers are slowing things down. The fixers think the drivers are ignoring reality. Both are partly right. The move isn’t to pick one. It’s to be explicit: “Let’s spend 15 minutes in base-camp mode, then climb.” Create the container, then both modes make sense.

“I’m just asking questions…”

Everything I’ve said so far is true. Critical thinking is essential. Questioning the plan is how you strengthen it. Naming risks is competence, not negativity. But critical thinkers have a responsibility too. And a lot of them — a lot of us — don’t live up to it.

Asking hard questions is essential. It’s also a great place to hide. You can use critique to avoid committing. You can use questions to protect yourself from being wrong. You can perform skepticism instead of practicing it. Poking holes in other people’s plans while never putting your own on the table.

We all know the Question Person. They’re not honestly being critical. They are just being a jerk under the cover of rigor. They raise concerns without intent to act on them. They destabilize commitment mid-action. They project doubt without offering an alternative. That’s not capability optimism.

And optimists can fool themselves the same way. They think they’re “just asking questions” when really they’re only optimistic for their version of the future. Their questioning isn’t honest inquiry. It’s advocacy dressed up as curiosity.

I’ve written about how in-group loyalty pairs with out-group scapegoating. Critical thinking can become a tribal identity. “We’re the rigorous ones, they’re the naive ones.” At that point, it’s not inquiry anymore. It’s just another form of politics.

Decades of research on what’s called “constructive controversy” backs this up. Structured disagreement, where people present opposing views, sit in the discomfort, and actively search for better answers, produces better decisions and stronger relationships. But only under cooperative conditions. When disagreement happens in a low-trust or competitive frame, it turns destructive fast.

The difference between productive conflict and toxic conflict isn’t the conflict itself. It’s whether the people involved are actually on the same side. The climbing metaphor works here too. On the mountain, negativity isn’t seeing problems. It’s breaking the link between the problem and a constructive response. “This is going to go badly” without “here’s what we do about it” is not competence. That’s just amplifying fear.

Earned confidence

So here’s where I land.

The feel-good optimist can skip the work of actually testing their beliefs. They claim the outcome without doing the work that justifies it. That feels hollow to anyone paying attention.

The critical thinker can disguise fear, self-interest, or plain old stubbornness as rigor. They get to feel smart and careful while actually just avoiding risk.

Both need to ask themselves: am I doing this because it serves the team, or because it serves me? Before you react to being dismissed, before you escalate, ask yourself what you actually want. Validation? A specific change? To be right? The answer matters. The strongest version is something like: we believe we can handle reality, so let’s actually look at it. And then once we’ve looked, let’s commit and move. It requires honesty from everyone in the room. Especially the person asking the hard questions.

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