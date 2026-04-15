The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Michael Matute's avatar
Michael Matute
2d

Excellent post. I work in consulting as a program manager (and closeted product managment thinker) so the “justify your existence” proxy math exercises are often futile. This post reinforces the shift in behaviors is a lengthy one! Never seen a cold start be successful for either the client or the consultant.

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Nikhil Raj's avatar
Nikhil Raj
2d

The question I am hearing is what is ROI on Ai investment we can refer to them as claude and associates. For product that is comm, odity phase, market request feature change claude and associates create backlog content, wireframe, test case and code frame work. Engineer reviews improves and delivers. No pm or scrumming or pmo. For product that is still evolving associates are influencing the direction and pm are getting to learn bug fixing. The question now do we so many employees 🫣

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