The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Scarborough's avatar
Tim Scarborough
2dEdited

John,

I'm thoughtful about how to track activity outside of a product context. I work in a team of OD consultants within a large, public-sector organisation in the UK.

The issue is that outputs aren't always clear. For some people their activity on a given project today would be recorded as "attend a regular meeting and assure the business's decisions". For others it might be "prepare a deck and get the business to make a call about what to do". Both of those are technically valid, value-creating activities - but only one of them is tangible.

I'd like to move towards a system where everyone can articulate what role they're playing in a given meeting. I wonder if the Viable System Model might be useful here: so if asked, people can say "I'm here providing internal control (system 2)" or "I'm here providing horizon scanning (system 4)" and then we can determine whether it's worth having someone deployed there. It's still subjective, but a little closer to helping us understand what adds value.

I'd welcome your thoughts on this. It seems like we're failing at a system level here. There are definitely some people in our team who are delivering less meaningful work, and being less effective within their roles - but they fall through the gaps, because their failings are masked by the big-ticket items that other consultants are delivering, which are tangible and impactful.

Thanks as ever - your writing and thinking is always appreciated, and I'm grateful for the time you take to articulate and share it.

Reply
Share
Robert Kalweit's avatar
Robert Kalweit
2d

THIS. A 100 times this.

The "chart" is a perfect description of all the things that happen and with good intentions pave the road to hell.

The awesome thing is that a new Agile Coach or ScrumMaster, whatever, coming in often has some upfront credit. If that person is me, that person usually immediately tells teams to stop caring about the vicious cycle enforcing BS and focus on what matters.

They then ask "But what about XYZ? We'll be penalized if we don't do XYZ!"

My response: "Blame it on me. Don't even discuss it. Blame it on me and send people my way."

This way I break the vicious cycle (often using the term towards stakeholders "That's what you hired me for.") and turn things into a gracious cycle:

More time for what matters -> more delivery -> more trust -> less control -> more time for what matters.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Cutler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture