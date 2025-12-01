TBM 392: When (And How) Tools Matter

A video post!



The Miro board used in the video can be accessed here:

https://miro.com/app/board/uXjVJi6NCs8=/?share_link_id=616280785572

This framework explains why tools help in some situations and fail in others by grounding everything in the current state of a behavior. Every important behavior in an organization sits somewhere on a spectrum: it might be purely aspirational, weakly practiced, inconsistent, friction-heavy, fully stable, actively suppressed, or not even clearly defined. Each of these states is held back by different blockers—lack of clarity, lack of skills, lack of time, workflow friction, political risk, or social norms—and each requires a different kind of support.

Using a behavior-design lens like COM-B, the idea becomes simple: tools only work when they address the real blocker. Sometimes their job is to scaffold early steps and turn aspiration into practice. Sometimes it is to remove operational drag from a behavior that already exists. Sometimes it is to create shared visibility and reduce political friction. Tools matter, but how they matter depends entirely on the behavioral context they are dropped into.

Show Notes (AI Generated)

The Core Question

When do tools matter, and how do they matter?

Answer: It depends entirely on the current state of the behavior you want to see.

The Seven Behavior States

A. Normal States

Aspirational / Not Realized

Only talked about. No real practice. Weakly Realized

People agree it matters and occasionally try it, but it gets displaced by urgency and habit. Partially Realized / Inconsistent

Happens in pockets. Conflicting interpretations. Local successes that have not scaled. Mostly Realized but Friction-Filled

Behavior is accepted and happening, but it is painful due to workflow friction, manual effort, tool constraints, or time pressure. Fully Realized / Stable

Consistent, predictable, routinized. Embedded norms. Change feels risky.

Special States

Actively Suppressed

Counter-behaviors, incentives, or power dynamics prevent the behavior. Contested / Undefined

No shared understanding of what the behavior even is or how it should show up.

COM-B Essentials

A behavior emerges when people have:

Capability Psychological: knowledge, mental models, clarity Physical: skills, practice

Opportunity Physical: time, tools, workflow space Social: norms, permission, cues, legitimacy

Motivation Reflective: beliefs, intentions, identity, political risk Automatic: habits, impulses, shortcuts



Tools can influence any of these.

How Tools Help Depends on the Behavior State

If the behavior is…

Aspirational / Not Realized

Primary tool role:

Turn aspiration into a repeatable practice.

Strategies:

Provide structure and scaffolding

Make early steps easy

Visualize desired state

Reinforce identity and intent

Weakly Realized

Primary tool role:

Lower activation energy and make it harder to forget or skip.

Blockers:

Not enough time

Habit competition

Too many steps

Short-term urgency wins over long-term value

Strategies:

Reduce steps

Support self-regulation

Nudge and cue the behavior

Make it easy to start

Partially Realized / Inconsistent

Primary tool role:

Create a shared frame without forcing uniformity.

Strategies:

Clarify purpose

Help reconcile or visualize different interpretations

Provide minimally viable standardization

Mostly Realized but Friction-Filled

Primary tool role:

Remove operational drag.

Blockers:

Workflow friction

Manual coordination

Confusing handoffs

Tool gaps

Strategies:

Standardize routines

Streamline workflows

Make bottlenecks visible

Automate repetitive work

Fully Realized / Stable

Primary tool role:

Preserve what works while reducing risk and effort.

Blockers:

Risk aversion

Fear of destabilizing the ritual

Manual grind that no one wants to mess with

Strategies:

Automate low-value steps

De-risk changes

Protect institutional knowledge

Contested / Undefined

Primary tool role:

Clarify, name, and frame the behavior.

Strategies:

Make interpretations explicit

Help teams converge on a definition

Reveal misalignment

Actively Suppressed

Primary tool role:

Shift legitimacy, visibility, and power dynamics.

Strategies:

Provide shared visibility

Depoliticize the behavior

Reinforce norms or incentives

Create social proof

Tool Change Vectors (How Tools Influence Behavior)

Tools can work through different mechanisms depending on the blocker:

Influencing Capability

Clarification

Instruction

Cognitive offloading

Guided workflows

Checklists

Influencing Opportunity

Automation

Better workflows

Reducing steps

Making time and space

Influencing Motivation

Social proof

Legitimacy

Identity cues

Reduced political risk

Reinforcement

What This Means for AI

AI’s role will differ depending on the behavior state:

In aspirational states: scaffold early steps, provide examples, generate clarity.

In friction-filled states: remove manual overhead, automate stitching, reduce coordination cost.

In stable states: protect quality, ensure consistency, prevent regressions.

In contested states: help surface meaning, definitions, and distinctions.

AI is another lever in the COM-B system — not magic, but highly state-dependent.

The Core Insight

Tools always matter, but they matter in different ways depending on:

Which behavior you’re trying to support Where that behavior currently sits on the realization spectrum What is actually blocking it (Capability, Opportunity, Motivation)

Getting this right means choosing the right intervention instead of assuming tools “fix” or “don’t fix” things.