The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

TBM 392: When (And How) Tools Matter

John Cutler's avatar
John Cutler
Dec 01, 2025

A video post!

The Miro board used in the video can be accessed here:

https://miro.com/app/board/uXjVJi6NCs8=/?share_link_id=616280785572

(PS: Miro, I’d love another sweatshirt!)

This framework explains why tools help in some situations and fail in others by grounding everything in the current state of a behavior. Every important behavior in an organization sits somewhere on a spectrum: it might be purely aspirational, weakly practiced, inconsistent, friction-heavy, fully stable, actively suppressed, or not even clearly defined. Each of these states is held back by different blockers—lack of clarity, lack of skills, lack of time, workflow friction, political risk, or social norms—and each requires a different kind of support.

Using a behavior-design lens like COM-B, the idea becomes simple: tools only work when they address the real blocker. Sometimes their job is to scaffold early steps and turn aspiration into practice. Sometimes it is to remove operational drag from a behavior that already exists. Sometimes it is to create shared visibility and reduce political friction. Tools matter, but how they matter depends entirely on the behavioral context they are dropped into.

Show Notes (AI Generated)

The Core Question

When do tools matter, and how do they matter?
Answer: It depends entirely on the current state of the behavior you want to see.

The Seven Behavior States

A. Normal States

  1. Aspirational / Not Realized
    Only talked about. No real practice.

  2. Weakly Realized
    People agree it matters and occasionally try it, but it gets displaced by urgency and habit.

  3. Partially Realized / Inconsistent
    Happens in pockets. Conflicting interpretations. Local successes that have not scaled.

  4. Mostly Realized but Friction-Filled
    Behavior is accepted and happening, but it is painful due to workflow friction, manual effort, tool constraints, or time pressure.

  5. Fully Realized / Stable
    Consistent, predictable, routinized. Embedded norms. Change feels risky.

Special States

  1. Actively Suppressed
    Counter-behaviors, incentives, or power dynamics prevent the behavior.

  2. Contested / Undefined
    No shared understanding of what the behavior even is or how it should show up.

COM-B Essentials

A behavior emerges when people have:

  • Capability

    • Psychological: knowledge, mental models, clarity

    • Physical: skills, practice

  • Opportunity

    • Physical: time, tools, workflow space

    • Social: norms, permission, cues, legitimacy

  • Motivation

    • Reflective: beliefs, intentions, identity, political risk

    • Automatic: habits, impulses, shortcuts

Tools can influence any of these.

How Tools Help Depends on the Behavior State

If the behavior is…

Aspirational / Not Realized

Primary tool role:
Turn aspiration into a repeatable practice.

Strategies:

  • Provide structure and scaffolding

  • Make early steps easy

  • Visualize desired state

  • Reinforce identity and intent

Weakly Realized

Primary tool role:
Lower activation energy and make it harder to forget or skip.

Blockers:

  • Not enough time

  • Habit competition

  • Too many steps

  • Short-term urgency wins over long-term value

Strategies:

  • Reduce steps

  • Support self-regulation

  • Nudge and cue the behavior

  • Make it easy to start

Partially Realized / Inconsistent

Primary tool role:
Create a shared frame without forcing uniformity.

Strategies:

  • Clarify purpose

  • Help reconcile or visualize different interpretations

  • Provide minimally viable standardization

Mostly Realized but Friction-Filled

Primary tool role:
Remove operational drag.

Blockers:

  • Workflow friction

  • Manual coordination

  • Confusing handoffs

  • Tool gaps

Strategies:

  • Standardize routines

  • Streamline workflows

  • Make bottlenecks visible

  • Automate repetitive work

Fully Realized / Stable

Primary tool role:
Preserve what works while reducing risk and effort.

Blockers:

  • Risk aversion

  • Fear of destabilizing the ritual

  • Manual grind that no one wants to mess with

Strategies:

  • Automate low-value steps

  • De-risk changes

  • Protect institutional knowledge

Contested / Undefined

Primary tool role:
Clarify, name, and frame the behavior.

Strategies:

  • Make interpretations explicit

  • Help teams converge on a definition

  • Reveal misalignment

Actively Suppressed

Primary tool role:
Shift legitimacy, visibility, and power dynamics.

Strategies:

  • Provide shared visibility

  • Depoliticize the behavior

  • Reinforce norms or incentives

  • Create social proof

Tool Change Vectors (How Tools Influence Behavior)

Tools can work through different mechanisms depending on the blocker:

Influencing Capability

  • Clarification

  • Instruction

  • Cognitive offloading

  • Guided workflows

  • Checklists

Influencing Opportunity

  • Automation

  • Better workflows

  • Reducing steps

  • Making time and space

Influencing Motivation

  • Social proof

  • Legitimacy

  • Identity cues

  • Reduced political risk

  • Reinforcement

What This Means for AI

AI’s role will differ depending on the behavior state:

  • In aspirational states: scaffold early steps, provide examples, generate clarity.

  • In friction-filled states: remove manual overhead, automate stitching, reduce coordination cost.

  • In stable states: protect quality, ensure consistency, prevent regressions.

  • In contested states: help surface meaning, definitions, and distinctions.

AI is another lever in the COM-B system — not magic, but highly state-dependent.

The Core Insight

Tools always matter, but they matter in different ways depending on:

  1. Which behavior you’re trying to support

  2. Where that behavior currently sits on the realization spectrum

  3. What is actually blocking it (Capability, Opportunity, Motivation)

Getting this right means choosing the right intervention instead of assuming tools “fix” or “don’t fix” things.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 John Cutler
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture