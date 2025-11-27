The Beautiful Mess

Andreas
About the uncertainty and concrete solutions. I think one of the reasons why it may be sometimes much easier to "embrace uncertainty" (in particular if you're one that is on the driver's seat or close to it), is that ...

Even if you do not have a specific plan yet which you're 100% confident of (and which to communicate to others), you have very likely thought of plan A, plan B, plan C, plan D, and may be even plan E. But others do not know all that, and for them the level of uncertainty is thus way higher.

I have seen this so many times myself. I am not confident yet about the detailed plan (perhaps I waiting for some pieces of information still to be available, and postpone the decision a bit to make a better decision) - but I am confident that we can find the solution, because there are enough tools in the toolbox and enough experience. However, not all others know that or they want to know the specific plan for some other reason and for them the level of uncertainty is thus way higher.

Tom Kerwin
I have a trail of artefacts through my career that point at this sole mismatch.

Recently been sharing the idea of “uncertainty bubbles” - where you outwardly project that confident solution (knowing that everyone outside the bubble knows it’ll change later duh) while inwardly creating space for the uncertainty and massively parallel exploration (knowing that everyone inside the bubble knows this is a temporary bubble).

Critically, I think you have to find ways to generate these bubbles as needed: they cost energy to hold and can’t be long lived or the external need for legibility encroached on the internal need for exploration.

